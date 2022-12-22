Everything known about the Downtown Cab Co. coming to GTA Online as part of Los Santos Drug Wars drip feed

GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars update has been live for a while now, and Rockstar Games has bigger plans for it in 2023. This includes the interactive Downtown Cab Co.

Announced on December 13, 2022, the Downtown Cab Co. will be released as part of the DLC drip feed. While not a lot of official information has been revealed, many leaks have given fans a glimpse of what to expect.

GTA Online players will reportedly be able to do Taxi Work with Downtown Cab Co.

WildBrick142 ❄️ @WildBrick142

Ever wanted to be the finest driver for Bellic Enter- uh, Downtown Cab Co.? Soon you will be able to.

Every fare, the tip will slightly increase until it caps out after 10 fares. If you damage the taxi or drive slowly, the tip will decrease. [1/2]

#GTAOnline Taxi Driver oddjobEver wanted to be the finest driver for Bellic Enter- uh, Downtown Cab Co.? Soon you will be able to.Every fare, the tip will slightly increase until it caps out after 10 fares. If you damage the taxi or drive slowly, the tip will decrease. [1/2] Taxi Driver oddjobEver wanted to be the finest driver for Bellic Enter- uh, Downtown Cab Co.? Soon you will be able to.Every fare, the tip will slightly increase until it caps out after 10 fares. If you damage the taxi or drive slowly, the tip will decrease. [1/2]#GTAOnline https://t.co/H8doUnJYYd

On December 13, 2022, Rockstar Games released the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update in a newswire post. At the bottom of the post, the studio announced that fans can expect the Downtown Cab Co. to be open for work early next year.

No other official information has been released since then. However, this hasn’t stopped leakers from scouring for details.

Popular GTA insider WildBrick142 shared a glimpse of the upcoming Downtown Cab Co. on December 14, 2022. In a tweet, they claimed that players will soon be able to undertake a Taxi Driver job, where they will get into a cab at the Downtown Cab Co. and earn tip money via fares.

Explaining the job, WildBrick142 said:

“Every fare, the tip will slightly increase until it caps out after 10 fares. If you damage the taxi or drive slowly, the tip will decrease.”

WildBrick142 added that players won’t have to wait between fares, as there will be no time limit. They will be able to do as much as they want until they quit or fail.

Revealing the rewards for doing Taxi Work, they wrote:

“Complete 10 fares in a row to unlock the trade price for the Taxi.”

Tez2 @TezFunz2



$487,500 - $650,000



Already unlockable by reaching Sponsorship Tier 25 in Arena War



Trade Price - Complete 10 fares in a row during Taxi Work

#GTAOnline Taxi will be available for purchase, as part of drip-feed, as a Pegasus vehicle. Needed for Taxi Work coming early next year$487,500 - $650,000Already unlockable by reaching Sponsorship Tier 25 in Arena WarTrade Price - Complete 10 fares in a row during Taxi Work Taxi will be available for purchase, as part of drip-feed, as a Pegasus vehicle. Needed for Taxi Work coming early next year$487,500 - $650,000Already unlockable by reaching Sponsorship Tier 25 in Arena WarTrade Price - Complete 10 fares in a row during Taxi Work#GTAOnline https://t.co/RDCjty4lun

On the same day, another reliable insider Tez2 reported that Taxis will be available for purchase as part of the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update drip feed. They added that a Taxi will be classified as a Pegasus vehicle and will be needed for Taxi Work early next year.

Players should note that the vehicle is available to players when they reach Sponsorship Tier 25 in Arena War.

The Downtown Cab Co. is currently available in GTA 5's story mode as a purchasable business.

How does the Downtown Cab Co. operate in GTA 5?

Players can purchase the Downtown Cab Co. as Franklin in GTA 5's story mode. It costs around $200,000 and becomes available after they complete the “Friends Reunited” mission. It generates $2,000 per week, and Franklin gets all the rides for free throughout the rest of the game.

Players can also do Private Taxi Fare missions after purchasing the Downtown Cab Co. Vapid Stanier is used as a service vehicle for all fares. The taxis are only operational within Los Santos and not Blaine County.

Since it is the only taxi company, the Downtown Cab Co. appears to be a large business with no competitors. Its depot also indicates that most of its taxis are always on the road.

The Downtown Cab Co. will be an excellent addition to the game's chaotic world. Fans can expect more details about it very soon.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes