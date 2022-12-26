Another upcoming GTA Online event leaked amid the Festive Surprise update

The GTA Online Festive Surprise 2022 update added two new random events, the Weazel Plaza Shootout and The Gooch. However, it seems that Rockstar Games has more things that will be added as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC's dripfed content.

Famous insider Tez2 shared an image on Twitter today showing a glimpse of the upcoming GTA Online Street Dealer random event. Based on their findings, players will be able to sell Acid and more items to the dealer who will appear at random locations in the game. Interestingly, the event had been previously reported upon by other insiders as well.

Street Dealer event will remain in GTA Online as long as the map is snowy

Tez2 @TezFunz2

#GTAOnline Looking forward to this part of the drip-feed.

As mentioned in the above post, Tez2 reported on the upcoming Street Dealer event that will make its way to GTA Online soon. Showing their excitement for it, they stated:

“Looking forward to this part of the drip feed.”

When a fan asked them about the nature of the event, Tez2 shared an in-game image that described it in the following manner:

“Product can be sold to Street Dealers with each one looking to buy a specific drug type for a higher price than normal. The price they will pay and their location will change each day.”

It is not the first time the event has been leaked, as on December 13, another insider named floorball reported on the same when they shared a clip on Twitter. Without giving much information, they showed how easily players will be able to find the dealer and sell items to him in GTA Online.

You will be able to sell your drugs to street dealers #GTAOnline

Reliable insider WildBrick142 also shared a video clip of the event on Twitter on December 14. Based on their footage, players will be able to find the Street Dealer behind the shops as well. Explaining a bit more about the random event, they wrote:

“You must own the respective businesses to be able to sell anything.”

Footage shared by WildBrick142 suggested that Street Dealer will be available while there’s snow on the road. Fans can thus expect the event to last longer than previously assumed, and it may be added to the game as soon as this week.

WildBrick142 ❄️ @WildBrick142

Every day, you can find a street dealer at a different loc. & sell some drugs to them. You must own the respective businesses to be able to sell anything. Prices change daily, & the dealers also have a preference for product which they'll pay more for.

Every day, you can find a street dealer at a different loc. & sell some drugs to them. You must own the respective businesses to be able to sell anything. Prices change daily, & the dealers also have a preference for product which they'll pay more for.

#GTAOnline Street Dealers

The insider accurately reported the Snowmen collectibles on the same day, which are now available in the title. Players can destroy all 25 to unlock the Snowman Outfit this holiday season.

It seems the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC's dripfed content includes a lot that still remains to be added to the game. Fans can expect the next part to launch with the weekly update alongside a newswire post.

