"No free car for logging in this year": Fans react to GTA Online Festive Surprise Christmas gifts of 2022

Rockstar recently released the GTA Online Festive Surprise update on December 22, 2022, giving many free Christmas-themed gifts and items upon logging in. However, fans missed getting a free car during this time of the year.

An enthusiastic player, Drippy-hasbulla, shared their surprise at not getting any free vehicles this Christmas by posting a picture of the Vapid Clique they received for free in 2018 during the holidays. Checking whether they have missed it this year, they expressed their concern by asking:

“No free car for logging in this year?”

Many GTA Online players have expressed disappointment with Rockstar for not being given any free vehicles this year during the holidays.

Fans left disappointed for not getting any free cars this Christmas in GTA Online Festive Surprise 2022

As seen above, a fan, DailyDJNoodle, reacted to the Reddit post on not getting any new vehicles in GTA Online this Christmas. Showing their disappointment, they wrote:

“seems like every year they lower their standards and raise the prices.”

Another fan ironmanthing shed light on the situation and shared their disappointment at not getting any free 50s-style vehicles this Christmas.

The GTA Online Festive Surprise 2022 event gives players these holiday-themed items on logging in until December 28, 2022:

Green Reindeer Beer Hat

Firework Launcher

5x Proximity Mines

20x Firework Rockets

25x Sticky Grenades

Candy Cane melee weapon

Full Armor

Full Snacks

10x Molotovs

25x Grenades

However, many fans didn’t like this year’s gifts and expressed their disappointment by reacting to the post, as can be seen below:

While it’s safe to say fans would love to get a free set of wheels on Holiday, the developers gave a free Declasse Tahoma Coupe as a reward for completing the Heists Challenge from December 16 to December 18, 2022. The vehicle is now purchasable from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website for $1,500,000.

To celebrate the Holidays, the developers allow players to earn up to triple the rewards on selected game modes. Throughout December 28, 2022, players can earn a boosted payout on the following:

2X Cash and RP - Acid Lab Business

3X cash and RP - Beast vs. Slasher Adversary Mode

2X Cash and RP - All Races

Players can also win a Pfister Safari Comet at the Lucky Wheel and a Comet S2 Cabrio at the LS Car Meet till the event ends.

Rockstar is still expected to release new free items this New Year in the game and share more information about it in this week’s newswire post.

