GTA Online New Year weekly update adds new vehicle and more (December 29 - 5 January)

GTA Online's new weekly update is live now, kicking off the New Year's event by giving more free items to players. Ron needs help this week, giving 2X GTA$ and RP to players throughout the event in the Ron Jakowski Contact Missions. The Western PowerSurge electric motorcycle also makes its long-awaited debut in the game as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip feed.
Players can earn double bonuses by playing Drop Zone and Hangar Sell Missions. Car showrooms have also received a fresh stock of vehicles for players to check out throughout the event and fresh weekly discounts are available now, with up to 30% maximum discount on select items.
The Gooch and the Weazel Plaza Shootout random events continue to remain in the game as Southern San Andreas is still covered in snow.
New GTA Online weekly update celebrates New Year 2023 with a brand new vehicle (December 29 – January 5)
New Vehicle
- Western PowerSurge ($1,605,000)
2X cash and RP
- Ron Jakowski Contact Missions
- Drop Zone Adversary Mode
- Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions
Free items this week
- Gold New Years Glasses
- Silver New Years Glasses
- Rainbow New Years Glasses
- Yellow Holly Beer Hat
- 20x Firework Rockets
- 10x Molotovs
- 25x Sticky Grenades
- 25x Grenades
- Full Amor
- Full Snacks
- 5x Proximity Mines
New showroom cars are now available with the GTA Online new year update (December 29 – 5 January)
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Progen GP1
- Western PowerSurge
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom
- Canis Kamacho
- Karin Futo GTX
- Coil Brawler
- Benefactor Dubsta 6×6
- Nagasaki Outlaw
Podium Vehicle (The Diamond Casino & Resort)
- Truffade Adder
Los Santos Car Meet’s Prize Ride
- Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire (Top 3 in Pursuit Races for three days in a row)
Premium Test Ride (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/|S)
- Shitzu Hakuchou Drag
New Test Track Vehicles for this week
- Annis Remus
- Vapid Dominator GTX
- Karin Previon
Available Time Trials events this New Year event
- RC Time Trial - Davis Quartz
- HSW Time Trial - East Vinewood
- Time Trial - Route 68
Complete list of rewards, RP, cash, and free items for players this New Year event week:
All discounts
30% off
- Hangars
- Hangars Renovations
30% off (vehicles)
- Grotti Stinger ($595,000)
- Progen GP1 ($882,000)
- The Pyro ($3,118,850 - $2,345,000)
- Volatol ($2,606,800 - $1,960,000)
- Pyro ($3,118,850 - $2,345,000)
- Vapid Trophy Truck ($385,000)
- Howard NX-25 ($907,725 - $ 682,500)
- Rogue ($1,117,200 - $840,000)
- Vapid Dominator GTX ($507,500)
- Blazer Aqua ($1,228,920 - $924,000)
- Dubsta 6x6 ($507,500)
Players should note that Annis 300R now appears out of stock on the Legendary Motorsport in-game website. However, it will likely be purchasable in the future. They can still work with Dax on First Dose missions to set up an Acid Lab.
It should be noted that this week's GTA Online event could run until January 6, 2023. Rockstar Games will soon confirm the event's end date in their upcoming Newswire Post.
