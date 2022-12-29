GTA Online New Year weekly update adds new vehicle and more (December 29 - 5 January)

GTA Online's new weekly update is live now, kicking off the New Year's event by giving more free items to players. Ron needs help this week, giving 2X GTA$ and RP to players throughout the event in the Ron Jakowski Contact Missions. The Western PowerSurge electric motorcycle also makes its long-awaited debut in the game as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip feed.

Players can earn double bonuses by playing Drop Zone and Hangar Sell Missions. Car showrooms have also received a fresh stock of vehicles for players to check out throughout the event and fresh weekly discounts are available now, with up to 30% maximum discount on select items.

The Gooch and the Weazel Plaza Shootout random events continue to remain in the game as Southern San Andreas is still covered in snow.

New GTA Online weekly update celebrates New Year 2023 with a brand new vehicle (December 29 – January 5)

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- New Year's Day Gift is live

- Powersurge is available now for $1,605,000

- 300R is out of stock, will come back later

- Snow is still active



2x GTA$ & RP

- Drop Zone Adversary Mode

- Ron Jakowski Contact Missions

- Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions

#GTAOnline [Dec 29 - Jan 5]- New Year's Day Gift is live- Powersurge is available now for $1,605,000- 300R is out of stock, will come back later- Snow is still active2x GTA$ & RP- Drop Zone Adversary Mode- Ron Jakowski Contact Missions- Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions [Dec 29 - Jan 5]- New Year's Day Gift is live- Powersurge is available now for $1,605,000- 300R is out of stock, will come back later- Snow is still active2x GTA$ & RP- Drop Zone Adversary Mode- Ron Jakowski Contact Missions- Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions#GTAOnline https://t.co/fjpanbMMAn

New Vehicle

Western PowerSurge ($1,605,000)

2X cash and RP

Ron Jakowski Contact Missions

Drop Zone Adversary Mode

Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions

Free items this week

Gold New Years Glasses

Silver New Years Glasses

Rainbow New Years Glasses

Yellow Holly Beer Hat

20x Firework Rockets

10x Molotovs

25x Sticky Grenades

25x Grenades

Full Amor

Full Snacks

5x Proximity Mines

New showroom cars are now available with the GTA Online new year update (December 29 – 5 January)

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride - Gauntlet Hellfire (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 3 days in row)

Luxury Showcase - GP1, Powersurge

Simeon Showroom - Kamacho, Futo GTX, Brawler, Dubsta 6x6, Outlaw

#GTAOnline Podium - AdderPrize Ride - Gauntlet Hellfire (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 3 days in row)Luxury Showcase - GP1, PowersurgeSimeon Showroom - Kamacho, Futo GTX, Brawler, Dubsta 6x6, Outlaw Podium - AdderPrize Ride - Gauntlet Hellfire (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 3 days in row)Luxury Showcase - GP1, PowersurgeSimeon Showroom - Kamacho, Futo GTX, Brawler, Dubsta 6x6, Outlaw#GTAOnline https://t.co/o1p0C3wbBX

Luxury Autos Showroom

Progen GP1

Western PowerSurge

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Canis Kamacho

Karin Futo GTX

Coil Brawler

Benefactor Dubsta 6×6

Nagasaki Outlaw

Podium Vehicle (The Diamond Casino & Resort)

Truffade Adder

Los Santos Car Meet’s Prize Ride

Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire (Top 3 in Pursuit Races for three days in a row)

Premium Test Ride (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/|S)

Shitzu Hakuchou Drag

New Test Track Vehicles for this week

Annis Remus

Vapid Dominator GTX

Karin Previon

Available Time Trials events this New Year event

RC Time Trial - Davis Quartz

HSW Time Trial - East Vinewood

Time Trial - Route 68

Complete list of rewards, RP, cash, and free items for players this New Year event week:

All discounts

30% off

Hangars

Hangars Renovations

30% off (vehicles)

Grotti Stinger ($595,000)

Progen GP1 ($882,000)

The Pyro ($3,118,850 - $2,345,000)

Volatol ($2,606,800 - $1,960,000)

Pyro ($3,118,850 - $2,345,000)

Vapid Trophy Truck ($385,000)

Howard NX-25 ($907,725 - $ 682,500)

Rogue ($1,117,200 - $840,000)

Vapid Dominator GTX ($507,500)

Blazer Aqua ($1,228,920 - $924,000)

Dubsta 6x6 ($507,500)

Players should note that Annis 300R now appears out of stock on the Legendary Motorsport in-game website. However, it will likely be purchasable in the future. They can still work with Dax on First Dose missions to set up an Acid Lab.

It should be noted that this week's GTA Online event could run until January 6, 2023. Rockstar Games will soon confirm the event's end date in their upcoming Newswire Post.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes