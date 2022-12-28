Why GTA Online players don’t need the Annis 300R going in 2023

The fear of missing out - often abbreviated as FOMO - is a legitimate thing that some GTA Online players might have regarding the Annis 300R. That sports car will be unavailable after December 28, 2022, with no return date confirmed by Rockstar Games.

Hence, some gamers might wonder if they should get this car. There are three main reasons why players don't need to rush to purchase this vehicle:

There are much faster sports cars than the Annis 300R in this game This vehicle will likely be buyable again in the future $2,075,000 is a lot to spend on an unremarkable car

They can safely pass up on this car and not have to worry about the fear of missing out.

The Annis 300R is not a must-have vehicle for GTA Online players in 2023

One can easily ignore the Annis 300R and all of Rockstar's messages about it going away after December 28, 2022. For starters, its performance as a sports car is incredibly disappointing regarding races in GTA Online.

This car's top speed was recorded by Broughy1322 (a well-regarded YouTuber known for documenting top speeds) at 120 mph, which ranks it 37th in the sports car vehicle class. That's an entirely unremarkable placement for any race. It's not as if this vehicle's acceleration or handling is god-tier, either.

Broughy1322 has also recorded the Annis 300R's lap time as 1:03.881. That time places this car in 32nd place, which is still unimpressive. Some cars might have amazing top speeds but poor lap times, yet this vehicle isn't one of them.

There aren't any permanently missable vehicles in GTA Online

A screenshot of the official preview for this car (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online isn't the type of game to have permanently missable cars. The closest thing is holiday-exclusive vehicles. Just to show how rare this type of content is, there are only five vehicles in the entire game that only show up on either Halloween or around the 4th of July.

At worst, the Annis 300R will be limited to a specific release period every year. More realistically, this sports car will become available for purchase after it's drip-fed to the GTA Online playerbase sometime in 2023. Thus, the biggest reason for getting it, FOMO, wouldn't be valid by then.

$2,075,000 is a bit much to spend on this car

Another official image pertaining to this car (Image via Rockstar Games)

Spending nearly $2 million on a fairly average sports car isn't the best investment a GTA Online player could make. While the Annis 300R does have Imani Tech, there are still more than a handful of other vehicles that also possess Imani Tech.

That kind of money could be better spent on a more useful car, plane, motorcycle, etc. Similarly, one could opt to use cash on a business since there is no shortage of properties and upgrades to unlock in this game.

The Annis 300R is by no means a terrible car in GTA Online. It's just not a must-have by any means, especially with Rockstar talking about it becoming unavailable after December 28, 2022.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : Do you think Rockstar Games will release more vehicles with a limited purchasing period like the Annis 300R? Yes No 0 votes