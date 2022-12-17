GTA Online’s Annis 300R is only available for a limited time

Much to the disappointment of some players, the Annis 300R is only available for a limited time in GTA Online. This car was introduced at the start of the Los Santos Drug Wars update but will become unavailable for purchase after December 28, 2022.

It is currently unknown when this car will return. Likewise, it is yet to be revealed if this car will return. GTA Online players who fear missing out on this vehicle should know that the Annis 300R currently costs $2,075,000.

There is no Trade Price associated with this car and no other notable discounts.

You only have until December 28 to get the Annis 300R in GTA Online

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Check out the latest new vehicles, from the impeccable Överflöd Entity MT Super car and Declasse Tulip M-100 Muscle car to the nuts and bolts of the Journey II and Surfer Custom Vans.



Looking for something elite? The Annis 300R Sports car is available, but only through Dec 28. Check out the latest new vehicles, from the impeccable Överflöd Entity MT Super car and Declasse Tulip M-100 Muscle car to the nuts and bolts of the Journey II and Surfer Custom Vans.Looking for something elite? The Annis 300R Sports car is available, but only through Dec 28. https://t.co/p1krFAqXoS

It is worth noting that no other car has a limited timeframe for when you can purchase them. Everything else, like Journey II and Surfer Custom, will be purchasable with no limit to their availability in sight.

That's partially why some gamers are surprised to see the Annis 300R become unavailable for new buyers after December 28, 2022. It could be similar to when the Baller ST was free and became purchasable a few months later.

Except, in this case, there is no way to get the Annis 300R for free.

The official Rockstar Newswire for the Los Santos Drug Wars update also states:

"The Annis 300R Sports car is available from Legendary Motorsport, but only through December 28. You can also get up close and personal with the 300R and take it for a test drive at Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom."

Hence, GTA Online players know they can buy it from the Legendary Motorsport website. If they don't know whether they'll like the new car, they can always give it a test drive at Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport.

Information on this new car

Another photo of this vehicle (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a rundown of some important qualities worth highlighting about the Annis 300R in GTA Online:

Vehicle Class: Sports

Sports Top Speed: 120.0 mph

120.0 mph Lap Time: 1:03.881

1:03.881 Price: $2,075,000

It's worth mentioning that this vehicle is ranked 36th in terms of top speed for all Sports Cars, as well as 31st place for lap time. Thus, it's not a must-have car despite its limited time availability.

On the bright side, this car can also use Imani Tech, which you can install at an Agency. Having access to the Remote Control Unit or Missile Lock-On Jammer is incredibly useful, especially when only a select few vehicles have Imani Tech.

Outside of that, it takes 12 homing missiles to destroy this car or just four direct RPG hits. Similarly, it takes 10 Explosive Rounds from a Heavy Sniper Mk II to blow it up. These impressive and durable feats are identical to other Imani Tech vehicles.

The Annis 300R is a limited-time vehicle

Classique @ClassiqueGTA

If any of this vehicle's qualities seem worth it to you, you don't have much time to buy it. Rockstar Games has never made a vehicle permanently unobtainable, as even the most limited-time cars are available during a festive event.

This GTA Online car is expected to be rereleased in a future weekly update.

