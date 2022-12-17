GTA Online fastest new cars in Los Santos Drug Wars revealed

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars has introduced several new vehicles with various top speeds. Whether it's a slow camper or a super fast hypercar, players have quite an interesting selection of cars to choose from in this update. An automobile's overall speed can make or break the player's experience.

GTA Online YouTuber Broughy1322 has finally released a video concerning the Los Santos Drug Wars update. He is a car expert who specializes in calculating vehicle top speeds. He was able to accurately measure how fast the automobiles in the update can go in a particularly straight line.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

These are the fastest cars in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update

Full list

Keep in mind that all the vehicles shown in the video have been fully upgraded with performance modifications. Without further ado, here's a full list of the fastest vehicles in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update:

BF Surfer Custom - 69.8 miles per hour

- 69.8 miles per hour Zirconium Journey II - 79.3 miles per hour

- 79.3 miles per hour Declasse Tahoma Coupe - 112.3 miles per hour

- 112.3 miles per hour Declasse Tulip M-100 - 116.8 miles per hour

- 116.8 miles per hour Annis 300R - 120 miles per hour

- 120 miles per hour Overflod Entity MT - 131.3 miles per hour

- 131.3 miles per hour Overflod Entity MT (HSW upgrades) - 150.5 miles per hour

Unsurprisingly, HSW upgrades make a huge difference in a car's performance. There is almost a difference of 20 miles per hour between the Entity MT without upgrades and the one with them.

Remember, this is only the first set of vehicles in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars. Several more will be drip fed in the coming weeks and months. In the meantime, players can buy most of these cars from Legendary Motorsport or Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Biggest takeaways

Some players might be disappointed with the overall performance of the Custom Surfer and Journey II. Their respective top speeds of 69.8 and 79.3 miles per hour are extremely slow by GTA Online standards. It also doesn't help that gamers have to pay $590,000 for the Surfer and $790,000 for Journey II.

The rest of the cars are rather unremarkable in the Los Santos Drug Wars update. In terms of top speed, the Tahoma and Tulip M-100 sit in the middle of their vehicle classes. The Entity MT isn't much better without the HSW upgrades. However, with them, it gains an increase of 20 miles per hour.

At this very moment, the Entity MT stands out as the fastest car in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update. The 300R isn't far behind, although it's only available for a limited time. Players should keep that in mind if they plan on buying this vehicle within the next few weeks.

Players can get HSW upgrades a lot more easily now

Payers can get HSW upgrades without ever having to undertake Hao's introductory mission. The GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update got rid of this restriction entirely. Newer gamers can access the auto stop right away on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Players should always get HSW upgrades if they can, whether it's for an old or new car. They greatly improve the overall performance of select vehicles. Some of the fastest cars in the entire game have these upgrades, including the Benefactor Stirling GT at 156.80 miles per hour.

