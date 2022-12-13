Full list of all cars added to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update

As Rockstar Games promised in their Newswire article about the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, they have started to add new cars to the game that players can now buy and drive.

There is an interesting mix of different types of cars that players have access to right now and it is expected that even more variety of cars will be drip-fed in the future.

However, if there are still any players who are yet to know anything about these new cars, this article will provide them with a list of all of them, so that they will have an easier time deciding which one they should invest in.

The following are all the new cars that have been added to GTA Online as a part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC

Popular GTA YouTuber, GTA Series Videos has tweeted out these two screenshots from the webpage of Southern San Andreas Super Autos and Legendary Motorsports. These snaps showcase all of the new vehicles that have currently been added to GTA Online, as also listed below.

Annis 300R

Overflod Entity MT

BF Surfer Custom

Zirconium Journey II

Declasse M-100

Many of these vehicles have already been discussed by several data miners and GTA informers, so no new releases have been utterly shocking.

However, Rockstar Games has a tendency to drip-feed vehicles. Thus, GTA Online fans can expect more vehicles to be introduced in the upcoming weeks.

The highlight of this list has to be the Annis 300R which takes design inspiration from the 2023 Nissan Z. The way in which the in-game car has adapted its look from its real-life counterpart, car enthusiasts in GTA Online are all riled up to get their hands on this beauty.

However, the Annis 300R does cost a whopping $2,075,000. Thus, the player really needs to have a lot of money if they want to enjoy this luxury sports car.

Another vehicle that came as a surprise but a very positive one is the Zirconium Journey II. This vehicle is based on the real-life 1975 Vogue 26' Villa Grand,

Thus, Grand Theft Auto Online players who like hanging around with their crew should definitely get it as it only costs $590,000.

Many players are even speculating that it will be a six-seater, which is a really new feature when it comes to vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online. However, it needs to be mentioned that players are still testing this vehicle out and this aspect has not been officially confirmed yet.

Another popular car among these new entries is the Entity MT, which seems to be based on the highly requested Koenigsegg Jesko. Grand Theft Auto Online racers have been waiting for this car to be added to the game for a long time and finally, Rockstar Games have fulfilled their wish.

However, it does come with a hefty price tag of $2,355,000, so players should make sure they have enough bank balance for this beast.

What free car will be added to GTA Online after this DLC drops?

In the future, players can expect Declasse Tahoma to be added to the game. This car is a classic lowrider that takes design inspiration from the third-generation Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

Anybody who is interested in the classics from the 60s and 70s, would be inclined to have one of these, more so because of its free availability. Furthermore, fans should keep in mind that this is just the first day and more cars will be introduced, so they should keep checking the in-game vehicle stores.

