GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has an interesting lineup of drip fed vehicles for the next several weeks. Reputable leakers like Twitter user TezFunz2 have already discovered at least nine brand-new cars that have yet to be released. Rockstar is waiting to showcase them as part of weekly events in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

Since this is the first part of the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, more drip fed vehicles will likely follow in the second half. In the meantime, here's a sneak preview of the more highly anticipated ones.

Players should look forward to following drip fed cars in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC

5) Classique Broadway

This convertible lowrider finally makes its return in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. However, it's been reclassified as a muscle car. It was last seen in GTA San Andreas back in the 3D Universe. Needless to say, a lot has changed since the PlayStation 2 era.

At some point in the future, players can enjoy an HD rendition of the classic Broadway. Expect to see it driven by members of the Los Aztecas gang. It will cost $925,000 over at Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

4) Karin Hotring Everon

Stock cars have a lot of value in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. The Hotring Everon stands out for its unique design. Whether or not it performs well on a race track remains to be seen.

Players will burn a giant hole in their wallet for this vehicle. The Hotring Everon is worth a grand total of $1,790,000 at Southern San Andreas Super Autos. However, players can unlock a trade price of $1,342,500. Either way, players need to save money in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

3) Willard Eudora

Right off the bat, this muscle car is recognizable by the fins on the back. Very few vehicles have this particular feature in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. It's also a rare callback to the late 1950s and early 1960s. Rockstar doesn't do something like that very often.

Southern San Andreas Super Autos is once again a very popular website for these drip fed vehicles. Players can purchase the Eudora for only $1,250,000.

2) Ocelot Virtue

florbal @Fluuffball The dripfed Ocelot Virtue will take 12 RPG shots to destroy when fully armored, just like the Omnis e-GT #GTAOnline The dripfed Ocelot Virtue will take 12 RPG shots to destroy when fully armored, just like the Omnis e-GT #GTAOnline https://t.co/yE60L7ILd4

The Virtue is among the finer-looking vehicles in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. It also fetches an expensive price tag of $2,980,000 at Legendary Motorsport. Players can only hope they are compensated with Imani Tech features or even HSW upgrades.

Since it's classified in the hypercar category, players will be expecting a fast vehicle. The above video also demonstrates that it can take several RPG shots without getting destroyed. However, players will need to buy full armor upgrades if they want this level of protection.

1) Vapid Taxi

There have been rumors of a fast travel feature in the winter DLC update. Perhaps this will coincide with the release of the Vapid Taxi. It will cost $650,000 over at Warstock Cache & Carry, but players can lower that price to $487,500 if they complete 10 fares in a row.

Rockstar has released vehicles like the firetruck in the past. It's not very often that players can purchase cars with side missions in the game. Since it's a taxi, one can expect a serviceable performance.

