5 GTA San Andreas cars that need to return in GTA Online

GTA Online has made a concentrated effort to bring old cars back into the fold, but a few are still missing from GTA San Andreas. With every major update, Rockstar loves to give players a blast from the past. GTA Online reintroduced the Bravado Greenwood in the Criminal Enterprises DLC.

The vehicle hasn't been seen since the early days of GTA San Andreas. Of course, there are a few more cars that can use some love.

GTA Online needs to bring back the following GTA San Andreas vehicles

5) Bloodring Banger

Demolition derby is a fun pastime in GTA San Andreas. Of course, if players want to partake in these activities, they don't necessarily have to visit the sports arena. The Bloodring Banger has protective metal bars that allow one to ram into other vehicles, all without sustaining much damage.

GTA Online has plenty of racing cars in the game. With that said, the Bloodring Banger could follow the example set by the Hotring Racer. There is a lot of potential for custom liveries since they were a bit lacking in GTA San Andreas.

4) Flash

The Flash is a very underrated car in GTA San Andreas. It's a sporty hatchback with a low and lightweight design. The front-wheel drive ensures players will have an easy time handling the vehicle. With a nitro boost upgrade, it can be a real contender in most street races.

Whether it's the 10F Widebody or the Sentinel Classic Widebody, GTA Online sure does have its spacious vehicles. In that same vein, the Flash would certainly be a welcome addition. While there is a Flash GT in modern games, it barely has any resemblance to its original counterpart.

3) Broadway

The Broadway is a signature vehicle in GTA San Andreas. Players can partake in the infamous pimping missions by entering Jizzy B.'s personal ride. With some hydraulic upgrades, they can also trick out their lowrider. Players can even add custom paint jobs, a rarity in the 3D Universe.

Some vehicles are yet to appear in the HD Universe. The Broadway is a strange case where it's exclusive to a single title in the series. If the convertible lowrider were to somehow return to GTA Online, it would only be available in two games from the entire franchise.

2) Uranus

GTA Online has given love to some tuner vehicles in past updates, namely the Jester and Sultan. However, there are a few missing cars that spring to mind, such as the Uranus. It made appearances in GTA San Andreas and GTA 4, but completely disappeared afterward.

This sports compact was originally planned for GTA 5, but ended up on the cutting room floor instead. If the Uranus were to ever make a comeback, players could potentially add low-grip tires for better performance. Tuner cars have been given attention ever since the Los Santos Tuner update in 2021.

1) Hotdog

If a player is looking to grab a bite in GTA San Andreas, they should be on the lookout for this aluminum van. The giant hotdog on the roof is the most distinguishable feature, complete with a few condiments on top. Players could refill their health by 40 points if they enter the van.

The Hotdog won't be competitively viable in GTA Online, since it's a rather slow-moving vehicle. With that said, it's not really meant to be practical. It's a fun novelty act simply because of the giant wiener dog. GTA San Andreas clearly had fun with the idea back then.

Of course, there would be nothing more humiliating than getting run over by the food vendor. Meme culture and Gen Z humor would have a field day with this hotdog van, assuming it will ever return to GTA Online in the first place. "Total absurdity" is the best way to describe it.

