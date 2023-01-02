Bravado Banshee vs ZR350 in GTA Online: Detailed comparison

GTA Online has a vast catalog of vehicles, with the recently released Los Santos Drug Wars update adding even more options. Presently, there are hundreds of different cars in the game, ranging from fan-favorite classics to new supercars debuting for the very first time. While most of these are appealing, two of them are particularly popular within the community: the Bravado Banshee and Annis ZR350.

These two cars are solid choices in 2023, with both vehicles having their own advantages and disadvantages. However, one may wonder which car would emerge victorious if they race against each other. With that being said, let’s learn everything about the Bravado Banshee and Annis ZR350 that GTA Online players should be aware of.

Everything to know about Bravado Banshee in GTA Online – Design, engine, and more

The Bravado Banshee is a 2-seater civilian roadster featured in GTA Online and is one of the franchise's classic cars that's appeared in almost every major title over the years. Like its previous iteration, Banshee takes inspiration from the real-life Dodge Viper SR (2nd generation). The only visual difference is its vented hood, which can be clearly noticed when the vehicle spawns.

In the GTA 5 Enhanced Edition, the vehicle's interior closely resembles those of the Dodge Viper, especially the vertically-aligned speedometers. On the performance side, the Banshee is powered by an 8.4-liter carburetted V8 engine with a 5-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. Players can purchase this roadster from Legendary Motorsport at a price of $105,000 to $126,000.

Everything to know about Annis ZR350 in GTA Online – Engine, design, and more

The Annis ZR350 is a 2-seater civilian 2-seater sports car that was added to GTA Online with the Los Santos Tuners update in 2021. Certain visual components of this sleek vehicle are heavily inspired by the following real-life cars:

Mazda RX-7 (1992-2002) – Overall design

Mazda MX-5 Miata (1998-2000) – Tail lights

Mazda MX-5 Miata (1990-1997) – Circular main beams

Spirit R – Spoiler and front bumper

In comparison to its previous iteration in the 3D Universe, the ZR350 is highly detailed, with the bottom of the car having a few differences, including an extender/splitter, large-sized side intakes, and smoother inset portions.

The ZR350 runs on a two-rotor Wankel engine with a 5-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. Players can get this sports car from Legendary Motorsport for $1,211,250 to $1,615,000.

Which car performs better in GTA Online: Bravado Banshee or Annis ZR350?

The Bravado Banshee is considered to be a solid getaway car in Grand Theft Auto Online due to its reliable acceleration. In fact, it can even catch up to several supercars in the game, such as the Zentorno and Infernus. Unfortunately, the roadster suffers from terrible grip and poor durability.

On the other hand, the Annis ZR350 offers a decent overall performance and can be used for races with a full upgrade. It also suffers from poor traction and has a tendency to kick off while exiting a corner.

Interestingly, both cars have the same top speed of 117.50 mph (189.10 km/h). However, with the Banshee’s superior acceleration, it boasts a faster lap time:

Banshee - 1:06.066

ZR350 - 1:08.202

Banshee owners can also customize the vehicle with HSW upgrades and bump its top speed up to 153.00 mph (246.23 km/h) on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Furthermore, it's also available at an affordable price when compared to the ZR350.

All of these points give the Bravado Banshee an advantage over the otherwise solid ZR350. If players are looking for a reliable vehicle in 2023, they should pick up the Banshee.

