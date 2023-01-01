“You don't find the Gooch, the Gooch finds you”: GTA Online fans react to the difficulty of finding the snow creature

GTA Online Festive Surprise continues with the latest weekly update of Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, and fans are still experiencing difficulties in finding The Gooch.

Reddit user Astro501st recently reacted to a post where they converted the frustration of finding The Gooch into a creative meme-like remark. After seeing the difficulty o-Jack-M-o had in finding the snow creature, they commented on their post and left an amusing statement:

“You don't find the Gooch, the Gooch finds you”

The Gooch is a snow creature that appears for a limited time during the ongoing Festive Surprise event, and players can catch it to unlock the special Gooch Mask. Many fans reacted to the hard times they have been getting to get the monster.

Finding The Gooch is not an easy task in the latest GTA Online snow update:

As seen in the post, o-Jack-M-o started the thread on December 31, 2022, when they posted a clip of them trying to find The Gooch in GTA Online. The time-lapse video was presented as a meme where they tried to find the snow creature for a long time in the game but had no luck.

They are not the only ones having a hard time catching The Gooch since the chances of it appearing are random. Here are some of the best reactions to the post where they all expressed their frustration and experiences:

Rockstar added The Gooch to GTA Online on December 22, 2022, as a seasonal, random event in which the creature mugs players in the lobby for cash and snacks. Players who eliminate it for the first time will unlock the Gooch Mask, along with GTA$ and RP; however, the odds of finding it during a full lobby are slim.

To help the community with the task, famous enthusiast Vinewood Motors shared some tips for players in a Twitter post on December 26, 2022. Based on their research, here’s what players can do to increase their chances of spawning The Gooch in the game:

Make sure they are in a friendly session with one more player Make sure their friend deposits all their cash

Once done correctly, The Gooch will visit them and try to mug them, as they will be the only players in the lobby with cash in their pockets.

Vinewood Motors @Vinewood_motors A tip if you're trying to get The Gooch Mask.



Make sure you're in a friend session with another person (preferably one other person) > Make sure your friend deposits all their cash (take it in turns) > Mr Gooch will visit you as you're the only player with cash. A tip if you're trying to get The Gooch Mask.Make sure you're in a friend session with another person (preferably one other person) > Make sure your friend deposits all their cash (take it in turns) > Mr Gooch will visit you as you're the only player with cash. https://t.co/5rcgHJtCpq

The snow event is set to continue until January 11, 2022. Fans can expect more information about it in the next Rockstar Newswire post. They can still try to get their hands on The Gooch and unlock the unique mask while the event is still on.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes