The GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update has already added brand new vehicles to the game, including one car that's compatible with Imani tech upgrades. These give eligible vehicles powerful abilities like a Missile Lock-On Jammer. Such cars can also be transformed into remote-controlled automobiles at the Agency Vehicle Workshop.

Only a couple of vehicles are compatible with such high-grade upgrades, and all of them are equally appealing. This might make some gamers wonder which Imane Tech cars are worth using in 2023. This article will offer five great options in this regard.

Annis 300R, Omnis e-GT, and three other GTA Online cars perfect for Imani Tech upgrades in 2023

5) Annis 300R

The Annis 300R is a brand new two-door fastback coupe added to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. It is inspired by the following real-life cars:

Nissan Z (RZ34) - Overall design

Fairlady Z Customized Proto - Front grille

Nissan S30 series - Headlights

The Annis 300R runs on a six-speed engine in an RWD layout, allowing it to reach an impressive 120.00 mph (193.12 km/h). If players install an extra Armor Plating upgrade to it, the car can withstand 11 Homing Missiles. Although the vehicle was only available for a limited time last year, leaks suggest it will be back in the future.

4) Omnis e-GT

The Omnis e-GT is a four-seater civilian electric saloon that has been in GTA Online since last year’s The Criminal Enterprises update. It resembles the real-life Audi e-Tron GT (2020).

Powered by two electric motors, the car excels in acceleration compared to other sports electric vehicles and can reach 60 mph in just two or three seconds. The Omnis e-GT can still reach 111.50 mph (179.44 km/h). Players can get the car from Legendary Motorsport for $1,795,000.

3) Enus Deity

The Enus Deity is a four-seater civilian sedan car that was released as part of The Contract update in GTA Online. It is inspired by the real-life third-generation Bentley Flying Spur.

On the performance side, the vehicle runs on an eight-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. Apart from the Imani Tech upgrades, it can be equipped with two front-facing powerful machine guns, which can help players use the automobile as a getaway car. The Deity is available from Legendary Motorsport for $1,383,750-$1,845,000.

2) Dewbauchee Champion

Next on the list is the Dewbauchee Champion, a two-seater civilian coupe introduced in GTA Online since The Contract update in 2021. It is based on a real-life Aston Martin Victor.

Powered by the same engine as the Deity, the vehicle is relatively stable and easy to control, even at high speeds. With a top speed of 124.75 mph (200.77 km/h), it has become the second fastest car among the Imani Tech-eligible vehicles. Players can get the Dewbauchee Champion from Legendary Motorsport for $2,246,250-$2,995,000.

1) Bravado Buffalo STX

The Bravado Buffalo STX is a four-seater civilian muscle car that was launched into the game as part of The Contract update. It resembles the real-life Dodge Charger (2015-present).

The car runs on a single-cam V8 engine with a supercharger, making it the fastest Imani Tech vehicle in the title. It can reach a staggering top speed of 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h) with a full upgrade. When its incredible performance is combined with the Missile Lock-On Jammer, this vehicle becomes a force to be reckoned with. The Buffalo STX is available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,612,500 - $2,150,000.

With many other cars already available as Los Santos Drug Wars drip feed content, car enthusiasts can start collecting powerful sets of wheels and be ready for anything the game throws at them in 2023 and beyond.

