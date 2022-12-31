Top 10 vehicles to reach all GTA Online Snowmen locations easily

With Rockstar Games extending the snow event by a few more days, the GTA Online Festive Surprise update is all set to continue right through the New Year into 2023. This will give players more time to locate all 25 of the Snowmen collectibles scattered throughout Southern San Andreas and destroy them to unlock The Snowman outfit.

Unfortunately, with the city entirely covered in white snow, it can be difficult for players to travel across the map without a powerful vehicle. This article will list 10 of the best GTA Online vehicles for traversing in the snow.

Top 10 vehicles that GTA Online players can use to find all Snowmen locations

10) Benefactor Dubsta 6x6

The Benefactor Dubsta 6x6 is a 4-door civilian utility truck that was added into GTA Online with the “I’m Not a Hipster” Update. This bulky vehicle is inspired by the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6.

Powered by a turbocharged straight-4 engine, it boasts impressive acceleration and a decent top speed, despite its heavy size. Furthermore, the vehicle's 6x6 layout makes it extremely fun to drive in the snow. Players can purchase this truck from Warstock Cache & Carry for $249,000.

9) Enus Paragon R

The Enus Paragon R is a 2-seater civilian luxury coupe that was added to GTA Online with The Diamond Casino & Resort update. With a sleek design and its iconic headlights, it's inspired by the 2018 Bentley Continental GT.

Being a heavy vehicle in the game, it's rather stable on snow while retaining its incredible performance in the Sports class. It can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $905,000.

8) Vapid Caracara 4x4

The Vapid Caracara 4x4 is a 4-seater civilian pick-up truck that has been a part of GTA Online since the release of The Diamond Casino & Resort update. It has taken inspiration from the Ford F-150.

This heavy vehicle runs on an inline-4 engine with throttle bodies, allowing it to easily drive through snow easily without losing too much traction. Despite its size, the Caracara is also one of the fastest off-roaders in the game. Players can buy this vehicle from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $875,000.

7) Lampadati Tropos Rallye

Lampadati Tropos Rallye is a 2-seater civilian rally car that was added to GTA Online with the Cunning Stunts update. The Tropos Rallye is inspired by the real-life Lancia Stratos rally edition vehicle.

With a sleek flat body, this vehicle is quite speedy and maneuverable thanks to a superior power-to-weight ratio and low body weight. Players can get the Tropos Rallye from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $816,000.

6) Pfister Comet Safari

Pfister Comet Safari is a 2-door custom civilian off-road vehicle added to GTA Online with The Doomsday Heist update. It's inspired by the Leh Keen "Safari" 911, a heavily customized 1978-1989 Porsche 911.

The Comet Safari's superior off-road capabilities make it one of the most fantastic vehicles to drive through snowy terrain. Furthermore, the fact that players can equip the vehicle with two front-facing machine guns adds to its appeal. This iconic vehicle can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $710,000.

5) Vapid GB200

The Vapid GB200 is a 2-door rally/sports car that's been featured in the game since the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series update. Its design seems to be inspired by the Ford RS200.

The GB200's rally-handling characteristics allows it to drift on snow with ease while maintaining decent speeds and acceleration. This fun vehicle can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $940,000.

4) Canis Kamacho

Canis Kamacho is a 4-door off-road utility truck that was added to the game as part of The Doomsday Heist update. It's heavily inspired by the Jeep Crew Chief 715 concept.

The Kamacho's high torque and significant ground clearance make it one of the best vehicles for driving through snow. Additionally, it's relatively cheap in comparison to the other cars on this list, as it's available for just $345,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

3) Obey Omnis

Obey Omnis is a 2-door civilian compact rally car that was added to the game with the Cunning Stunts update. It's primarily based on the real-life Audi Quattro.

Thanks to its AWD powertrain and short wheelbase, the Omnis performs exceptionally well in the snow. The vehicle also boasts impressive acceleration and nimble steering. Players can get this speedy rally car from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $701,000.

2) HVY Nightshark

The HVY Nightshark is an armored 4-seater SUV that was added to the game alongside the Gunrunning update. It is heavily inspired by the real-life Dartz Kombat.

Being a heavy vehicle, it boasts incredible stability in the snow, making it one of the best vehicles for traversing through the game's current environment. Heavily loaded with armor and four front-facing machine guns, the Nightshark is the kind of armored vehicle that GTA players should own. It can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for $1,245,000.

1) Declasse Draugur

The Declasse Draugur is one of the newest 4-seater civilian rally-raid modified off-roaders that has been added to the game with The Criminal Enterprises update. With a blocky angular design, this vehicle is clearly inspired by the Chevrolet Off-Road Concept.

The Draugur is one of the best vehicles for traversing on snow, and its exceptional performance should easily allow players to find every Snowman collectible in the game. This off-roader can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $1,402,500 - $1,870,000.

With snow likely to be present in-game for the next two weeks, all of the aforementioned vehicles are perfect options for players to pick up and drive through the snowy streets of GTA Online.

