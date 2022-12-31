5 GTA Online vehicles to purchase after new weekly update (December 29 - January 5)

The GTA Online weekly update for the New Year event is live now. It was released on December 29 and added a fresh stock of vehicles to both vehicle showrooms, Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport and Luxury Autos.

Players can find offerings from these brands this week: Canis, Karin, Coil, Benefactor, Nagasaki, Western, and Progen. Some of these vehicles are also available at discounted prices in celebration of the new year. However, one could wonder which ones to buy, as each car or bike is enticing in its own way. Fortunately, this article will list five GTA Online vehicles that gamers should purchase from showrooms this week.

Canis Kamacho and Karin Futo GTX among five cars to purchase in GTA Online this week

1) Western Powersurge

The fresh GTA Online weekly update has added a Western Powersurge to the game. It is a brand new electric civilian sports bike released on December 29, 2022, as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip feed.

The visual design of the motorcycle seems to be inspired by the real-life Harley-Davidson LiveWire (2019). As an electric vehicle, it only runs in one gear in an RWD layout. The bike is available for purchase from the Luxury Autos Showroom for $1,605,000.

2) Karin Futo GTX

Karin Futo GTX is a three-door civilian sports liftback that has been a part of GTA Online since the release of the Los Santos Tuners update last year. Its visual design is inspired by the real-life Toyota Sprinter Trueno (AE86) liftback (1983-1987).

On the performance side, the Futo GTX is powered by a four-cylinder engine with high-performance injection, a limited-slip differential, and a rear-wheel drivetrain. The vehicle is famous for its incredible drifting capabilities. It is available at Simeon’s showroom for a 30% discounted price of $1,113,000-$834,750.

3) Canis Kamacho

Next on the list is Canis Kamacho, a four-seater civilian off-road utility truck that's been around in GTA Online since The Doomsday Heist update. It seems to be based on the real-life Jeep Crew Chief 715 concept.

Kamacho runs on a single-cam V8 engine with a five-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. Its high torque and ground clearance make the vehicle an adept off-roader, and it performs well, even on the roughest terrain. Players can get it at Simeon’s showroom for a 30% discounted price of $241,500.

4) Benefactor Dubsta 6x6

The Benefactor Dubsta 6x6 is an off-road civilian pickup truck that was added to GTA Online as part of the I’m Not a Hipster update. It resembles the real-life Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6.

The truck runs on a modeled turbocharged straight-four engine with six-speed transmission. Despite its heavy weight, the vehicle has impressive acceleration and top speed. Moreover, it excels in durability and can withstand a lot of head-on damage. It is available at Simeon’s showroom for a special price of $174,300 this week.

5) Coil Brawler

The Coil Brawler is a two-seater off-road civilian rally raid vehicle that's been in the game since the release of the III-Gotten Gains Part 2 update. Its design and aesthetic resemble the real-life Local Motors Rally Fighter.

The Brawler is powered by a five-liter V8 engine (400HP) coupled with a five-speed gearbox in an all-wheel drivetrain. It is one of the best-handling vehicles for both on-road and off-road races due to its excellent top speed, acceleration, and handling. Players can get the car from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom for $715,000.

Rockstar Games decision to add the Western Powersurge to the list of showroom vehicles this week has been appreciated. That said, it's always best to check out fresh offerings before buying them and wreaking havoc in the snow-covered southern San Andreas.

As the latest weekly update offers extra bonuses and gifts for the new year, players should pick up any of the aforementioned vehicles and celebrate 2023 with a fresh set of wheels.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes