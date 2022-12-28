Why is Minor Turbulence one of the best GTA 5 missions of all time?

GTA 5 has some of the best missions in its story mode. However, among all the missions the game has to offer, Minor Turbulence is one of the most notable. The mission only lets players control protagonist Trevor Philips but includes planes and some high-flying intense moments that they'll remember for a long time.

One of the upcoming GTA Online Last Dose Missions is rumored to be inspired by the Minor Turbulence mission from GTA 5. It looks like Rockstar has also acknowledged the popularity of the original mission, and they appear to be attempting to deliver a similar experience.

This article will cover everything about the Minor Turbulence mission that GTA fans should know.

Everything to know about the Minor Turbulence mission in GTA 5: Overview, objectives, and more

Minor Turbulence is one of the most interesting missions in GTA 5 because of the plot and the many tense moments. Franklin arrives at Michael’s residence and finds it empty, so he immediately calls him up. He then discovers that both Michael and Trevor are hiding in Sandy Shores after having kidnapped Patricia, Martin Madrazo’s wife.

Trevor talks to Ron about his company, Trevor Philips Enterprises, and finds an event involving a large cache of weapons and Merryweather Security. Along with Ron, he finds an opportunity to grow the business and drives straight to McKenzie Airfield in Grapeseed. Once there, he takes a Duster plane and flies it to the Merryweather cargo plane near Fort Zancudo.

After the cargo plane pilot notices Trevor, he orders the crew to alter their direction several times before finally engaging with the other plane. The Merryweather agents open up the cargo bay and begin shooting at Trevor's plane. To counter the attack, the protagonist crashes his plane into the cargo bay and fights with the mercenaries until he makes it to the cockpit.

After taking control of the new plane, he flies it towards McKenzie Field. However, two US Air Force fighter jets catch wind of his plans and demand that he reroute the plane to Fort Zancudo. Trevor refuses to comply, and the fighter jets begin firing missiles at his plane, destroying one of its starboard engines.

Sensing that the situation would soon get out of hand, the protagonist picks up a parachute and bails out of the plane, parachuting away to safety while the plane crashes into the sea.

What are the objectives in Minor Turbulence?

Although reading the plot of Minor Turbulence may be exciting, playing the mission from start to finish takes the experience to a whole new level. Here are all the necessary objectives GTA V players need to complete:

Get on the Duster plane. Fly to the Merryweather cargo plane. Follow the cargo plan while staying close to the ground. Fly close to the rear end of the cargo plane. Fly inside the plane. Eliminate the Merryweather guards. Take control of the cargo plane. Fly the cargo plane to McKenzie Field. Climb to the necessary altitude before jumping from the cargo plane. (If you're flying it too low) Bail out of the plane and parachute to safety.

Once the mission is completed, players will unlock the Parachute, Homing Launcher, and Rail Gun at Ammu-Nation.

With the release of the new Expanded and Enhanced Edition, PS5 and Xbox Series S|X players should try the Minor Turbulence mission in a breath-taking 4K resolution.

