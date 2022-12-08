How to complete Agatha’s Casino Story Missions in GTA Online

GTA Online has different types of missions for players to complete. This includes Agatha’s Casino Story Missions, a series of six missions given by Agatha Baker. They have been in the game since the release of The Diamond Casino & Resort update in 2019.

With the winter DLC just around the corner, here's everything one needs to know about completing Agatha’s Casino Story Missions in GTA Online.

Players must purchase a Master Penthouse before starting Agatha's Casino Story Missions in GTA Online

Casino Story Missions, otherwise known as simply Casino Missions, are given by Agatha Baker, the general manager of The Diamond Casino & Resort. She is a complete businesswoman who tries to keep herself away from criminal activities, at least in the beginning, as much as possible.

These missions are only unlocked when players buy a Master Penthouse in the game. A Master Penthouse is a type of property that can be purchased from the in-game website for Diamond Casino & Resort.

Before starting the missions, players need to buy the property, which comes in different packages:

Design Your Own – $1,500,000 to $6,533,500

Crash Pad - $1,500,000

Party Penthouse - $3,776,500

High Roller - $6,500,000

Once purchased, Agatha will approach players, and a cutscene will introduce characters related to the Casino Story Missions. All these missions revolve around Agatha and Vincent, the bodyguard, who wants to protect the property and its assets from the Duggans.

To get started with Agatha’s Casino Story Missions in GTA Online, players need to go to the casino’s staff-only area.

As mentioned earlier, there are a total of six missions that players need to complete. Listed below are all the missions and their objectives:

Casino - Loose Cheng

Visit the abandoned motel

Search the motel for Tao Cheng

Escort him to the casino

Help escort him to the casino

Casino - House Keeping

Follow Vincent

Knock out the hillbillies

Recover the Thrax hypercar

Repair the car at LS Customs (if damaged)

Deliver it to the casino

Casino - Strong Arm Tactics

Go to the meeting with Cognoscenti luxury sedan

Protect Tao Cheng

Eliminate the rest of Avery’s guards there

Wait for The Translator and Tao

Head to the country club

Casino - Play to Win

Destroy Avery’s oil tankers

Go to Los Santos Gas Company

Destroy more of Avery’s oil tankers

Leave the area safe

Casino - Bad Beat

Eliminate all mercenaries

Eliminate the remaining mercenaries

Casino - Cashing Out

Reach the ranch

Eliminate all Avery’s bodyguards present there

Eliminate all Avery’s backup (if it arrives)

Destroy the evac helicopter

Return to the casino

This is all there is to know about completing Agatha’s Casino Story Missions in GTA Online.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames As a result of that absolutely staggering take in The Heists Challenge, the retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe will be free to all GTA Online players for a limited time in the upcoming GTA Online update: rsg.ms/1f57034 As a result of that absolutely staggering take in The Heists Challenge, the retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe will be free to all GTA Online players for a limited time in the upcoming GTA Online update: rsg.ms/1f57034 https://t.co/kJTxW3HD0W

Rockstar Games has just announced the GTA Online winter DLC. The update will finally allow players to undertake Agatha’s Casino Story Missions solo without the need for any other online gamers in the lobby. One can complete these missions to earn cash and RP in the game.

