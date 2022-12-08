How to complete Agatha’s Casino Story Missions in GTA Online

GTA Online has different types of missions for players to complete. This includes Agatha’s Casino Story Missions, a series of six missions given by Agatha Baker. They have been in the game since the release of The Diamond Casino & Resort update in 2019.
With the winter DLC just around the corner, here's everything one needs to know about completing Agatha’s Casino Story Missions in GTA Online.
Players must purchase a Master Penthouse before starting Agatha's Casino Story Missions in GTA Online
Casino Story Missions, otherwise known as simply Casino Missions, are given by Agatha Baker, the general manager of The Diamond Casino & Resort. She is a complete businesswoman who tries to keep herself away from criminal activities, at least in the beginning, as much as possible.
These missions are only unlocked when players buy a Master Penthouse in the game. A Master Penthouse is a type of property that can be purchased from the in-game website for Diamond Casino & Resort.
Before starting the missions, players need to buy the property, which comes in different packages:
- Design Your Own – $1,500,000 to $6,533,500
- Crash Pad - $1,500,000
- Party Penthouse - $3,776,500
- High Roller - $6,500,000
Once purchased, Agatha will approach players, and a cutscene will introduce characters related to the Casino Story Missions. All these missions revolve around Agatha and Vincent, the bodyguard, who wants to protect the property and its assets from the Duggans.
To get started with Agatha’s Casino Story Missions in GTA Online, players need to go to the casino’s staff-only area.
As mentioned earlier, there are a total of six missions that players need to complete. Listed below are all the missions and their objectives:
Casino - Loose Cheng
- Visit the abandoned motel
- Search the motel for Tao Cheng
- Escort him to the casino
- Help escort him to the casino
Casino - House Keeping
- Follow Vincent
- Knock out the hillbillies
- Recover the Thrax hypercar
- Repair the car at LS Customs (if damaged)
- Deliver it to the casino
Casino - Strong Arm Tactics
- Go to the meeting with Cognoscenti luxury sedan
- Protect Tao Cheng
- Eliminate the rest of Avery’s guards there
- Wait for The Translator and Tao
- Head to the country club
Casino - Play to Win
- Destroy Avery’s oil tankers
- Go to Los Santos Gas Company
- Destroy more of Avery’s oil tankers
- Leave the area safe
Casino - Bad Beat
- Eliminate all mercenaries
- Eliminate the remaining mercenaries
- Casino - Cashing Out
- Reach the ranch
- Eliminate all Avery’s bodyguards present there
- Eliminate all Avery’s backup (if it arrives)
- Destroy the evac helicopter
- Return to the casino
This is all there is to know about completing Agatha’s Casino Story Missions in GTA Online.
Rockstar Games has just announced the GTA Online winter DLC. The update will finally allow players to undertake Agatha’s Casino Story Missions solo without the need for any other online gamers in the lobby. One can complete these missions to earn cash and RP in the game.
For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki