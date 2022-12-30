The latest Thursday update is making waves in the GTA community, bringing in multiple rewards and discounts. Furthermore, it introduced 2x rewards for Ron Jakowski's contact missions.

However, beginners should remember that Ron's contact missions differ from the First Dose mission that came with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

If the confusion still persists and players don't know how to start these contact missions, this article will give them the required information.

Starting Ron Jakowski contact missions in GTA Online for 2x rewards

Ron's contact missions are generally simple, and with 2x rewards, players will swiftly earn a sizeable amount of money without any effort. Therefore, one should stock up on ammo and weapons before they begin.

To begin this series of missions, GTA Online players must open up the main menu and go to the "Online" tab.

From there, they need to go to "Jobs" and then "Play Job." Next, go to the "Rockstar Created" tab and select "Mission." Thus, players can not only start Ron's contact mission but even select a particular task.

The other method is not as flexible as one would need to call Ron and request a job from him. This way, they would have to do the job according to his preference.

However, this might cause some confusion as Ron is involved with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, and getting a call from him is also part of the First Dose mission. Therefore, it's best to start his contact missions manually and receive 2x bonuses by completing any of the eight contact missions.

The following is a list of all eight contact missions:

Base Invaders

Crank Up the

Daemon Run

Fueling the Flames

Landing Gear

Romance Isn't Dead

Turbine Carbine

Wet Workers

In all of these missions, players mainly go against The Lost MC, and familiar characters such as Johnny Klebitz also appear.

Other missions that are giving out 2x rewards this week in GTA Online

Air Freight Cargo sell missions are also getting 2x bonuses this week. However, to access them, GTA Online players need to buy a hangar.

More importantly, the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC provides permanent reward increases for Smuggler Sell Missions. Therefore, GTA Online players should definitely get on a hangar and maximize their earnings with Ron's Contact missions.

Another bonus reward mission currently in the game is an Adversary mode mission called Drop Zone. It is one of the most entertaining activities to do in the game, and fans have loved it since its introduction. So, having 2x bonuses is just a cherry on top.

The Drop Zone mission primarily revolves around skydiving and teamwork, so players have to land in a particular area and capture it. The faster they do this, the more chances of them winning the round. Thus, it's competitive, unique, and fun to play.

