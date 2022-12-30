GTA Online PC warning: New crash and kick exploits reportedly found after the recent weekly update

The new GTA Online weekly update continued with the Festive Surprise event. However, it seems that it also brought along some game-breaking exploits.

Famous insider Tez2 reported today on Twitter that there are now new remote “Crash” and “Kick” exploits in GTA Online. According to their report, all PC users can be affected by these hacks, regardless of the lobby type. The issues came to light after the recent New Year update that the game received on December 29, 2022.

GTA Online PC users need to stay alert amidst the reports of new exploits

Tez2 @TezFunz2



There are new remote "crash" and "kick" exploits out in the wild.



You can be crashed in single-player or any GTAO lobby type. The cheater doesn't have to be in the session.



Using a firewall to block connections will protect you from these exploits.

As can be seen in the aforementioned post, Tez2 warned PC users about the new GTA Online remote exploits that can crash the entire game, whether it is being played in a single-player or any other lobby. Emphasizing the threat and its impact, they mentioned:

“The cheater doesn't have to be in the session.”

They further suggested that players should use a firewall to block unknown connections and protect themselves from these exploits.

Meanwhile, GTA Online received a fresh weekly update on December 29, 2022, which added a lot of rewards, bonuses, and a brand new vehicle, Western Powersurge, to the game. Rockstar Games also added new rewards for Dax Missions, but another potential bug has been found.

Earlier today, Tez2 reported that one of the new rewards for Fooligan Jobs, the LS Smoking Jacket, are unavailable on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It can only be claimed by players on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Showing their confusion, they stated:

“Rockstar either missed clarifying that or is offering an invalid clothing item on some platforms?”

Tez2 @TezFunz2



The jacket is non-existent on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.



Rockstar either missed clarifying that or is offering an invalid clothing item on some platforms?

LS Smoking Jacket is a clothing item available only on Gen9 (PS5 & XSX) consoles.

Based on the latest Rockstar Newswire post, here are all the new rewards for GTA Online's Fooligan Jobs that players can earn over the next two weeks:

Ice Vinyl and Ice Vinyl Cut Jackets - After completing the first Fooligan Job by calling Dax.

After completing the first Fooligan Job by calling Dax. White and Black Bigness Ski Masks – After completing the 10 Fooligan Jobs by players.

After completing the 10 Fooligan Jobs by players. Yellow SN Rooster Revere Collar party shirt – Applying the Equipment Upgrade on the Acid Lab (or already purchased)

Applying the Equipment Upgrade on the Acid Lab (or already purchased) LS Smoking Jacket – After completing 25 Fooligan Jobs.

The developers further informed players on how to claim these prizes. Once earned, they must log in after January 10, 2023, to get the rewards within 72 hours.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Dax is drawing up his New Year's resolutions and stamping out the competition is at the top of his list. Call him up to request Fooligan Jobs and sabotage rivals over the next two weeks to earn some special extras and rare items:

It seems Rockstar forgot to clarify the reward or missed adding it for the rest of the players. They haven’t confirmed any of these reports by the time of writing this article. Fans will be hoping that the developer addresses these issues soon.

