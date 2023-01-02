Where is Impound Garage in GTA 5 and GTA Online, and how does it work?

GTA Online has inherited many concepts associated with previous games in the series, presenting them to the modern audience with a fresh perspective. This includes the famous Impound Garage. It is an underground parking area near a police station. Introduced first in GTA San Andreas, it is commonly known as the Impound Lot and stores vehicles seized by cops.

As it is not highlighted in GTA 5’s manual, everyone asks the popular question: "Where is the Impound Garage in GTA Online?" Fortunately, this article will share everything that players should know about the parking area in both games.

Where is Impound Garage located in GTA 5 and its online counterpart?

Mission Row Police Station - Grand Theft Auto 5

In GTA 5, the Impound Garage is located at the Mission Row Police Station. This branch of the Los Santos Police Department is a modern three-story building located on the corner of Sinner Street and Vespucci Boulevard. It was inspired by the LAPD Olympic Station in Los Angeles.

All seized vehicles are stored in this Impound Garage. Moreover, the Mission Row building is the only accessible police station in the game and the HD Universe. Female uniformed officers can also be found in it, which is the only way to spawn them in the game. When players stand nearby the building, they can hear the sound of phones ringing, typing, and police broadcasting.

LSPD Auto Impound - Grand Theft Auto Online

LSPD Auto Impound is the only Impound Lot available in Grand Theft Auto Online. Also known as Davis Towing Impound, it can be found on the corner of Roy Lowenstein Boulevards and Innocence right next to the Davis Police Station on the map. This is the same building where Franklin can purchase his first business in the story mode.

All impounded vehicles are stored here. These cars get crushed by police if players don’t take them back by either paying a fee or engaging in thievery. However, they can always call Mors Mutual Insurance and claim a crushed vehicle if it was insured before being seized by cops.

How does Impound Lot work in GTA 5 and Online?

The Impound Garage in GTA 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online function similarly to those in San Andreas; however, there are certain distinctions between how the lot operates in the two titles.

In Grand Theft Auto 5, cops can seize abandoned custom vehicles, and players can retrieve them from the Impound Garage for a small fee of $250. There are a couple of situations in which gamers can lose their cars to the police, including:

Starting a mission that requires the use of a specific vehicle. The cops took control of their vehicle. This mostly happens outside a police station. Leaving the vehicle far behind, which leads to its de-spawn. Loading an auto-save file that spawns players back to their safe house. Parking their vehicles in a no-parking area in the game. Leaving the car in the middle of an intersection.

In GTA Online, there’s only one situation where players can lose their personal vehicle:

Getting killed by the police while they are close to the vehicle.

Once the cops seize the vehicle, players have three options to get it back:

Pay the same fee amount of $250. Steal the vehicle themselves, which will result in a two-star wanted level. Ask the assistant to retrieve the impounded vehicle by paying her $1,000. Only applicable if you are registered as CEO.

Using an assistant is the most feasible option here, considering they can deliver the car back to players anywhere in the game.

Since Rockstar Games is now working on its next title for the Grand Theft Auto series, fans can expect them to introduce the concept of Impound Lots one more time.

