GTA Online fans pay tribute to late Ken Block by driving Drift Tampa

Pro rally legend Ken Block recently passed away in a snowmobile accident, and the GTA Online community paid tribute to him in their own way. On January 3, fans mourned Block's death on Reddit by driving a Declasse Drift Tampa, a car based on the real-life 1965 Ford Mustang Hoonicorn RTR driven by the legend himself. They then shared in-game pictures of the classic vehicle.

GTA fans show love for late Ken Block and his vehicle

As seen above, a GTA Online community member, Mathiasxd148, posted a picture of Declasse Drift Tampa on Reddit and paid tribute to pro rally driver Ken Block, stating:

“RIP Ken Block”

Another member of the community, walmartballer, showed their love for the legend by posting a picture of their Drift Tampa in GTA Online:

“Ride in peace, Ken”

Many other members of the community paid tribute and expressed grief for Block's death by reacting to the posts mentioned above:

Everything to know about the Declasse Drift Tampa in GTA Online

The Declasse Drift Tampa is a two-door, wide-body civilian drift car that was added to the game as part of the Cunning Stunts update in 2016. Unlike the standard Tampa car, the vehicle is based on the late Ken Block's famous 1965 Ford Mustang Hoonicorn RTR.

The vehicle's visual appearance has the following characteristics:

Front Fascia:

Cut-out front bumper

More room for lower intake

A large splitter with two splitter strut braces on the sides

Exposed velocity stacks decorated with hood pins

Dual taped headlights

Side:

Extended bolt-on arches give the car an aggressive look

Exposed wheels

A set of four strake lines behind the arches

Underlying side skirts below the doors

Side-mounted exhausts exiting behind the doors

Rally netting on rear-side windows with no glass, sun strip, and roof scoop

Rear Fascia:

Modified rear bumper

A large diffuser

Bolt-on fenders on the rear quarter panels

Stock car ducktail spoiler

Performance-wise, the Drift Tampa runs on a powerful V8 engine in an all-wheel-drive layout, allowing it excellent drift capabilities. Players can easily perform doughnuts with the vehicle. As tested by popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer, Broughy1322, the Drift Tampa can attain a top speed of 114.25 mph (183.87 km/h).

The legendary car is available from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game website for $995,000.

