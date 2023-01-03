10 new cars coming to GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars as drip feed vehicles

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars has added many new cars since its release; however, many more vehicles are still being added to the game as part of the DLC drip feed content that has started from January 2023. Whether players are looking for an exotic new car or want another classic for their collection, there’s something for everyone this time. Some of the previously limited-time ones will also return as new purchasable vehicles.

This article will share a list of the top 10 upcoming GTA Online cars that players should know about.

Annis 300R, Taxi, and 8 other best and fastest cars of GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip-feed

10) Ocelot Virtue

Ocelot Virtue is an upcoming 2-door civilian electric hypercar in GTA Online eligible for Imani Tech upgrades. The rear design has a similar tail light structure to the real-life Lotus Evija; however, the rear vents are not separated from it. The highlights are the OCELOT text written in the middle of the reverse light.

It has a base top speed of 99.82 mph (160.65 km/h), per the game files. Players can purchase it from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $2,980,000.

9) Weeny Issi Rally

Weeny Issi Rally is an upcoming 4-seater civilian rally-oriented compact SUV in GTA Online, the design of which is based on the real-life rally variant of the Mini Countryman, Mini John Cooper Works WRC. The leaks suggest that it could be compatible with HSW upgrades.

Based on the game files, its base top speed is around 92.86 mph (149.45 km/h). Players can purchase the car from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,835,000.

8) Toundra Panthere

Toundra Panthere is an upcoming 2-door sports civilian coupe in GTA Online that has taken inspiration from many real-life cars as listed below:

2012 Alpine A110-50

Porsche 718 (982)

2017 Alpine A110

Porsche 911 (991.1)

Its base top speed is 98.08 mph (157.85 km/h), as found in the game files. The sports car will be available at Legendary Motorsport for $2,170,000.

7) Karin Hotring Everon

Karin Hotring Everon is an upcoming 2-seater stock-racing civilian truck in GTA Online based on the real-life 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro NASCAR. Its front design consists of a fake vent all over the front area and a large grille with a flat Karin emblem.

Being a stock car, its maximum base speed is found to be 100.32 mph (161.45 km/h) in the game files. The vehicle will be available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,790,000.

6) Annis 300R

Annis 300R will return to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars drip feed content in 2023. It is a 2-seater civilian fastback coupe based on the real-life Nissan Z (RZ34). Once again, it will be compatible with Imani Tech upgrades.

Its recorded top speed is 120.00 mph (193.12 km/h), with a complete performance upgrade. Players can get it from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $2,075,000.

5) Classique Broadway

Classique Broadway is an upcoming 2-door Ponton Coupe in GTA Online based on the following real-life car models:

1946-1948 Oldsmobile 66 Club Sedan,

Chevrolet Fleetmaster

Chevrolet Fleetline

Chevrolet Stylemaster

1939–1940 Oldsmobile Series 70

It also has a special Taxi Livery which players can unlock after completing 50 fares in the upcoming Taxi Driver missions at Downtown Cab Co. THe vehicle will be available at Legendary Motorsport for a price of $925,000.

4) Karin Boor

Karin Boor is an upcoming 2-seater civilian utility coupe in GTA Online, the design of which seems to be based on the following real-life vehicles:

2nd generation Subaru BRAT

4th generation Toyota Hilux

1980-1984 Toyota Cresta

According to the game files, the coupe has a base top speed of 92.58 mph (149.00 km/h). Players can purchase it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,280,000.

3) Willard Eudora

Willard Eudora is an upcoming 4-seater civilian vintage sedan in GTA Online based on the following real-life cars:

1st generation Buick Electra

Invicta

LeSabre

1959 Chevrolet Impala

It runs on a 3-speed engine which helps it reach a base top speed of 85.75 mph (138.00 km/h). The classic car will be available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,250,000.

2) Declasse Tahoma Coupe

Declasse Tahoma Coupe will be back in GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip feed. The vehicle was previously given free of cost for a limited time to reward players’ participation in the Heists challenge.

It is mainly inspired by the Chevrolet Monte Carlo classic car (1978-1980) and can reach a maximum speed of 112.25 mph (180.65 km/h). Players can repurchase it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,500,000.

1) Taxi

Taxi will be a drip-feed vehicle added to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update very soon. Though not much is confirmed now, it will play some role in the upcoming Downtown Cab Co. and Taxi Work side missions.

Players can purchase it for a price of $487,500 - $650,000. They can expect it to be added before March 2023.

While the list of new cars is not as extensive as the Criminal Enterprises vehicles, Rockstar has planned to release more vehicles via drip-feed in the coming weeks.

