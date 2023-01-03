GTA 5 reflections seemingly downgraded on performance modes for PS5 and Xbox Series X

The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update added ray-traced reflections to the GTA 5 fidelity mode last December. However, it seems that the performance mode reflections have now been downgraded.

Reliable insider Liam recently reported on Twitter that windows on vehicles no longer have reflections when playing GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X via performance modes. The reason for this huge change is unknown, as Rockstar Games hasn’t commented on it yet.

GTA 5 and GTA Online performance mode reflections are now worse than before

#GTAV Changes have been made to Performance and Performance RT graphics modes on GTA V Next-Gen. For an unknown reason windows on vehicles no longer have reflections.

As seen in the Twitter post, Liam shared a short video clip showcasing the difference in the reflection on the vehicle's windows in GTA 5. Based on their findings, both the Performance and Performance RT modes have been affected by this change.

Famous YouTuber GhillieMaster also posted a video on YouTube today sharing more details about the downgraded performance mode reflections in GTA 5 and its online counterpart.

All vehicles in the game now have pitch-black windows when playing in either of the performance modes. They also compared Xbox Fidelity Mode, PC, and Xbox Performance mode reflections, proving how much of a difference this new change makes.

GhillieMaster also found that the building windows don’t have reflections at all. Players can still see all the reflections in Fidelity mode, however, the sudden downgrade in performance modes is strange.

The developers added ray-traced reflections as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update on December 13, 2022, for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X users. They can only access it when playing the game in Fidelity Mode on either console. While DLC has introduced many new items to the game, some exploits have also been reported after the update.

Another insider, Tez2, reported on December 30, 2022, that new remote “kick” and “crash” exploits have been found in the game's PC version. Cheaters can crash games for players without being in the same session. They suggested blocking connections via a firewall to stay protected against such attacks.

They later shared an update on Twitter that Rockstar is aware of the issue and is working on a fix. Based on their estimates, it could take days to address them.

Players should note that Rockstar hasn’t confirmed any of these issues publicly. Fans can expect them to release a background update to cope with the exploits and possibly fix the performance mode reflections. The snow even will continue till January 11, 2023.

