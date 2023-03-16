GTA Online LS Drug Wars The Last Dose DLC to add new missions, vehicle, and more this week

Many GTA Online players are keenly awaiting new content in the LS Drug Wars storyline finale: The Last Dose. Aside from new missions and cutscenes, leaks have also been tied to other content, including a free vehicle. Everything shown in the leaks is subject to change.

The Last Dose launches on March 16, 2023. It is expected to be available to players worldwide around 10:00 am GMT. Players will inevitably learn more about this new update's content soon. In the meantime, the following article should help point out the new content players can look forward to seeing this week.

GTA Online LS Drug Wars The Last Dose: New missions and free car

The leaked missions were known by the following names at the time of writing this article:

Warehouse Defend

Attacker Investigation

Rescue Cook

Drug Trip Rehab

Cargo Plane

GTA Online players will be helping out the Fooliganz again in the latest act of the LS Drug Wars. The Last Dose reintroduces Dr. Isiah Friedlander as the main antagonist of the new storyline arc. Dax and company ultimately win, but Dr. Isiah Friedlander escapes to an unspecified area.

GTA Online players will experience another trip in the upcoming storyline due to breaking down a door. The act causes unknown gas to hit them in the process, as seen in the Drug Trip Rehab mission.

Dr. Isiah Friedlander is involved in a strange monolog that supposedly occurs here. He rambles about the protagonist needing to forfeit everything to the doctor and references the "freaks," the Fooliganz.

Some players might question the point of completing every mission in The Last Dose. After all, The First Dose provided a Brickade 6x6 for free. The following leak reveals that GTA Online players will receive something for their trouble in the upcoming update.

Free vehicle

Here's how it looks like.

#GTAOnline The upcoming Last Dose mission strand will award you a FREE Ocelot Virtue ($2,980,000) upon completion.

GTA Online players who complete every mission in The Last Dose will receive a free Ocelot Virtue. The above leak shows a video that includes a message stating:

"Dax has left you Dr. Friedlander's personal vehicle to collect from his seized assets at FriedMind Therapeutics."

This bonus item can be found in West Vinewood. It will be marked on the map with a yellow vehicle icon, meaning players won't have trouble finding the free Ocelot Virtue. Head to the designated location and enter the car.

A picture of an Ocelot Virtue (image via Rockstar Games)

This car normally costs $2,980,000, meaning GTA Online players can save a ton of money by completing The Last Dose missions. Those who beat this storyline also unlock its Trade Price, which is $2,235,000.

The Ocelot Virtue is an electric hypercar, meaning its top speed is expected to be lower than other vehicles in its class, although it possesses good acceleration. YouTuber Broughy1322 will post the true top speed and lap times for the Ocelot Virtue once the car becomes publicly available to players.

