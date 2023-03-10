“Friedlander is back?”: GTA 5's Michael De Santa, Ned Luke, reacts to Rockstar's Last Dose post

Ned Luke, the real-life actor for GTA 5's Michael De Santa, has recently made an amusing interaction with Rockstar Games involving The Last Dose. For those out of the loop, Dr. Isiah Friedlander was Michael De Santa's therapist in the single-player game, and the player had to choose between sparing or eliminating him.

Regardless of the option chosen, GTA 5 would include an Internet article confirming Dr. Isiah Friedlander's death. However, GTA Online would retcon that by bringing back the therapist for The Last Dose storyline in the continuation of the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

Ned Luke @ned_luke @RockstarGames WHAT???? Friedlander is back???? I shoulda never let that fucker get away. 🤣 This is gonna be epic. Can't wait. @RockstarGames WHAT???? Friedlander is back???? I shoulda never let that fucker get away. 🤣 This is gonna be epic. Can't wait. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Ned Luke made an amusing response to the revelation that Dr. Isiah Friedlander is still alive, as shown in the above Tweet. It's in-character for Michael De Santa. Most importantly, this revelation does confirm that the canon choice for the Abandonment Issues mission is to spare Dr. Friedlander.

Ned Luke (GTA 5's Michael De Santa) responds to the latest post regarding The Last Dose

Coming to GTA Online on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on March 16: Los Santos Drug Wars reaches its eye-popping conclusion with an explosion of hallucinations, kidnapping and revenge in The Last Dose.Coming to GTA Online on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on March 16: rsg.ms/5440e6f Los Santos Drug Wars reaches its eye-popping conclusion with an explosion of hallucinations, kidnapping and revenge in The Last Dose.Coming to GTA Online on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on March 16: rsg.ms/5440e6f https://t.co/ZLjmhTV2Wj

For context, here is the original trailer that Ned Luke was reacting to. Dr. Isiah Friedlander appears to be the main antagonist in this new Los Santos Drug Wars update expansion and speaks throughout the trailer.

The above Tweet confirms that The Last Dose will launch on March 16 for all systems supporting GTA Online. Players will have to help the Fooliganz against this new threat in what Rockstar Games describes as:

"...mind-bending and twisted finale."

It's also the first appearance of Dr. Isiah Friedlander in this game. His fate in this plot is currently unknown.

Rockstar Games' funny response to Ned Luke

Rockstar Games responded to Ned Luke's in-character Tweet for Michael De Santa. What readers see in the above Tweet is their response, which is a short clip of GTA 5's Dr. Isiah Friedlander stating:

"I think you need a new therapist."

Many players found the interaction to be humorous. It is worth mentioning that Michael De Santa is not currently slated to return in The Last Dose. Hence, he won't be able to help players defeat the villainous therapist.

Who is Dr. Isiah Friedlander?

His official artwork (Image via Rockstar Games)

Dr. Isiah Friedlander was an NPC who acted as Michael De Santa's therapist in GTA 5. He wasn't particularly good at his job and didn't care about Michael's troubles. Isiah appears a few times throughout GTA 5's storyline until players get an optional encounter known as Abandonment Issues, which he can only survive.

In the game's multiplayer sequel, Dr. Isiah Friedlander is interested in psychedelic-assisted therapy, which is why he conflicts with the Fooliganz in the upcoming update. FriedMind Pharmaceutical Corporation is his creation, and it's the organization that players will inevitably fight against in The Last Dose.

Leaked Last Dose cutscenes

Several Last Dose cutscenes were leaked on December 20, 2022. While the lighting differs from the final product, all voice lines and some animations match what was shown in the recent trailer.

This article won't include spoilers, but readers should check the above video to understand what will happen in the upcoming update. The content shown in that clip is subject to change.

