What time is GTA Online The Last Dose DLC update expected to come out?

GTA Online's The Last Dose is expected to come out around the usual time that weekly updates typically launch.

Rockstar Games hasn't confirmed the specific details, apart from the fact that it will debut on March 16, 2023. However, these types of updates have historically happened around 9:00 to 10:00 GMT.

Thus, gamers can expect to enjoy all of the new update's content by then. Rockstar Games has confirmed that the new missions associated with The Last Dose will become available by then.

While they haven't revealed much past that, there have been a few leaks that have unveiled more information on this topic.

Countdown to the expected update time for GTA Online's The Last Dose

The above countdown is for 10:00 GMT on March 16, 2023. Weekly updates can happen a little bit before or after the time shown above. Use the above countdown as a general indicator of how far off The Last Dose is from launching in GTA Online.

Gamers won't have to wait long. It is important to note that the above countdown should be universal for other time zones, as weekly updates tend to be released simultaneously in various regions.

Some gamers may want to know more about GTA Online's new update beyond its release date and time. Hence, the following sections will cover both official and leaked information.

What is new in The Last Dose update?

Coming to GTA Online on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on March 16: Los Santos Drug Wars reaches its eye-popping conclusion with an explosion of hallucinations, kidnapping and revenge in The Last Dose.Coming to GTA Online on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on March 16: rsg.ms/5440e6f Los Santos Drug Wars reaches its eye-popping conclusion with an explosion of hallucinations, kidnapping and revenge in The Last Dose.Coming to GTA Online on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on March 16: rsg.ms/5440e6f https://t.co/ZLjmhTV2Wj

The primary things that Rockstar Games has confirmed thus far are:

The new update will be released on March 16, 2023, on all available platforms.

The Last Dose missions will be available in this update.

GTA Online players can see the above trailer to get an idea of the gameplay and cutscenes associated with the new major update. Most notably, GTA 5's Dr. Isiah Friedlander returns as the main villain of this new storyline arc.

The following sections will cover leaks and other specific details that curious gamers might wish to see. Such content is primarily about the new missions' storylines.

Leaked content

This new update will have several new missions and cutscenes. The latter of which can be seen in the above video.

Keep in mind that the leaked content is obviously unfinished and will lack polish compared to the final version. The gist of the story is:

Labrat gets high on Acid.

Dax gets annoyed, and then some of Dr. Isiah Friedlander's men kidnap Labrat.

Dr. Isiah Friedlander wants to work with the protagonist, but the Fooliganz get into a brawl with the therapist's men.

The Fooliganz board a plane that Dr. Isiah Friedlander is on, but the latter escapes by parachuting to some unknown location.

The Fooliganz steal some chemicals and fend off some cops.

A hard mode difficulty setting was discovered for the new missions, but it will become available after The Last Dose is released in a similar vein to how it worked with The First Dose.

There is no specific information on what else will be bundled with the new GTA Online update. Specific cars or the Merryweather Convoy Random Event could be included here, but gamers won't know until The Last Dose finally comes out.

