All unreleased drip-feed content for GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars: The Last Dose, cars, and more

The Last Dose

Drip-feed vehicles

Merryweather Convoy

Some details are subject to change. That said, GTA Online players have plenty to look forward to in the upcoming weeks. The only content with a known release date thus far is The Last Dose, which will launch on March 16, 2023. It is also unknown when the old limited-time-only drip-feed cars will return.

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update: All unreleased content (The Last Dose, cars, and more)

The Last Dose will feature five missions. This YouTube video shows off the cutscenes for the Rescue Cook, Drug Trip Rehab, and Cargo Plane missions. Basically, Labrat gets kidnapped by Dr. Isiah Friedlander's henchmen, and the Fooliganz go to save him.

The Fooliganz succeed in that task and then go to a plane with Dr. Isiah Friedlander on board. Dr. Isiah Friedlander escapes, but the GTA Online protagonist and their allies steal his chemicals.

Unreleased cars from Los Santos Drug Wars

The Ocelot Virtue (Image via GTA Wiki)

Three cars remain, and they will debut sometime in the Los Santos Drug Wars update in the future:

Karin Boor (Off-Road): $1,280,000

$1,280,000 Willard Eudora (Muscle): $1,250,000

$1,250,000 Ocelot Virtue (Super): $2,980,000 ($2,235,000 at Trade Price)

The Ocelot Virtue was leaked to have Imani Tech, meaning players can give it either a Missile Lock-On Jammer or a Remote Control Unit. Since these vehicles aren't out yet, Broughy1322 is yet to review them or post their top speeds and lap times.

The Willard Eudora (Image via GTA Wiki)

Nonetheless, some players might wish to look at the new cars' designs. In that case, this section includes photos of these vehicles for the reader's convenience. There is no specific release date tied to any of these automobiles, let alone any information on if they will be available for a limited time or not.

The Karin Boor (Image via GTA Wiki)

No leaks reveal anything specific about the previously limited-time-only cars returning. This means the following vehicles may or may not return to GTA Online in the future:

Karin Hotring Everon

Annis 300R

Weeny Issi Rally

Toundra Panthere

That's it for the roundup regarding cars associated with the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

Merryweather Convoy

Not much is left for the Los Santos Drug Wars update in GTA Online. The only notable feature left to discuss is the Merryweather Convoy. This random event includes random shipments of cocaine, forged documents, and other products tied to players' businesses.

Gamers can interrupt these deliveries and take the items for themselves. Interactive maps like GTAWeb.eu already have their routes for players to look at, although this information is only useful once the content is actually released.

In the meantime, players just have to wait. It will be interesting to see if this new feature or any other unreleased cars will debut alongside The Last Dose update this Thursday since Rockstar Games hasn't revealed much yet.

