GTA Online's The Last Dose will be the final storyline act in the Los Santos Drug Wars update. Spoilers for it already exist for those curious enough to see it out. Remember that everything revealed about this upcoming update comes from the official trailer or leaked cutscenes.

Some GTA Online players might be curious to see what is happening with Dax and his friends. Those who don't wish to be spoilered will be able to find out everything on March 16, 2023, when The Last Dose is finally released to the public.

GTA Online The Last Dose spoilers: Everything known so far

Coming to GTA Online on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on March 16: Los Santos Drug Wars reaches its eye-popping conclusion with an explosion of hallucinations, kidnapping and revenge in The Last Dose.Coming to GTA Online on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on March 16: rsg.ms/5440e6f Los Santos Drug Wars reaches its eye-popping conclusion with an explosion of hallucinations, kidnapping and revenge in The Last Dose.Coming to GTA Online on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on March 16: rsg.ms/5440e6f https://t.co/ZLjmhTV2Wj

Just for reference, the above trailer shows off everything that Rockstar Games has officially shown off regarding The Last Dose update. This includes:

Dr. Isiah Friedlander returning

Labrat being stuck in a predicament

However, the trailer is brief regarding upcoming spoilers while also featuring a ton of filler gameplay montages. GTA Online players have to rely on old leaked videos to get a clearer idea of what will happen in the final act of the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

The following video is a compilation of those leaks. Do note that the lighting and locations are much more primitive than what the player will see in the final version.

Leaked cutscenes for The Last Dose in GTA Online

The first cutscene features Labrat high on some acid while Dax threatens him with a rocket launcher. This scene was partially featured in the official trailer, so gamers should be able to recognize it. Dax fires a rocket, and Labrat moves while Luchadora tells Dax not to fire them indoors.

Some of Dr. Isiah Friedlander's goons show up and take Labrat. Dax fires a rocket at their vehicle and misses. The next cutscene shows Labrat in a chair, where Luchadora and the protagonist save him after a mission presumably occurs. This is when Dr. Isiah Friedlander makes his triumphant return.

Anybody who has seen the trailer should remember this scene (Image via Rockstar Games)

After Dr. Isiah Friedlander rambles for a bit, a standoff occurs between his side and the GTA Online protagonist's crew. Some action sequence takes place here, but the leak didn't have access to those animations. Luchadora and the protagonist stand tall while Dr. Isiah Friedlander escapes.

There is then a brief cutscene where the player kicks down a door, but a puff cloud hits them, which would presumably kickstart a mission. The next major part of The Last Dose involves the player landing their plane on a much larger aircraft with Dr. Isiah Friedlander on board. He escapes once again.

The doctor makes this lame one-liner (Image via Lucas7yoshi)

Luchadora and the player manage to steal the chemicals from that plane. Dax is on the ground with a truck as he celebrates with the crew over this successful mission. They (of course) chant:

"Budonkadonk!"

The player is then tasked to keep the cops away. Finally, they make their way back to The Freakshop. No cutscene indicates that the player will get to eliminate Dr. Isiah Friedlander once and for all, meaning he will likely survive the events of The Last Dose in GTA Online.

