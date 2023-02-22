GTA Online players can buy MC Biker Businesses in the same location: their Clubhouse's laptop. This guide will show how they can purchase a W**d Farm, C*caine Lockup, and other properties. First and foremost, one should know that each business's prices vary from location to location.

Here are the price ranges for all MC Biker Businesses (not including any event week discounts):

Document Forgery: $650,000 to $1,235,000

$650,000 to $1,235,000 Counterfeit Cash Factory: $845,000 to $1,605,000

$845,000 to $1,605,000 W**d Farm: $715,000 to $1,358,500

$715,000 to $1,358,500 M*thamphetamine Lab: $910,000 to $1,729,000

$910,000 to $1,729,000 C*caine Lockup: $975,000 to $1,852,500

Players can choose which property they wish to buy, without purchasing any specific business to unlock another.

Note: You must own a Clubhouse.

GTA Online guide for MC Biker Businesses: How to buy a W**d Farm, C*caine Lockup, and more

This is the laptop you must use (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you don't own a Clubhouse in GTA Online, then do the following:

Bring up your in-game phone. Select 'Internet.' Pick the 'MONEY AND SERVICES' option. Click on 'foreclosures.maze-bank.com. Buy any Clubhouse from this website.

Make sure to register as a Motorcycle Club President via the Interaction Menu if you haven't done so already. Afterward, enter your Clubhouse and approach your laptop, as pictured above.

This is the website where you can buy MC Biker Businesses in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Note: The cut prices shown above are due to an event week. You should expect to see higher costs outside of such weeks.

Now, enter The Open Road to see something similar to the above screen. This is where you can buy any of the MC Biker Businesses in GTA Online. Pick whichever option best suits your current finances and desires.

Generally speaking, here is a list of how profitable each of the MC Biker Businesses is from best to worst:

C*caine Lockup M*thamphetamine Lab Counterfeit Cash Factory W**d Farm Document Forgery Office

Do note that the C*caine Lockup, M*thamphetamine Lab, and W**d Farm have products that can be used in conjunction with Street Dealers for quick cash.

A player can choose to buy any property they wish (Image via Rockstar Games)

All five of these MC Biker Businesses are also used in the Nightclub Warehouse. If you wish to make extra money off that method, you will need to hire Warehouse Technicians and assign them to the product of the property you just purchased.

GTA Online enthusiasts who wish to make money off their newly purchased properties' Sell Missions must do a quick setup mission and get supplies whenever necessary. The Nightclub Warehouse will automatically accrue stock without any input from the player if they assign a Warehouse Technician to it.

Which MC Biker Business should you get?

Cocaine Lockup gives you the most money when fully upgraded (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players who want to maximize how much money they get from a Nightclub Warehouse should ideally get all Clubhouse-related properties. If money is an issue, they should get the Cocaine Lockup since it has the best hourly profit per hour. The worst option would be the Document Forgery Office since its hourly pay is about 1/3 of the Cocaine Lockup.

As far as which location to get for any given property, the answer depends entirely on which spot would be most convenient for you.

