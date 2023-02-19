Top 5 most profitable MC Biker Businesses in GTA Online ranked (2023)

There are five MC Biker Businesses in GTA Online, yet they aren't all equally profitable. Some options will outclass others. Not to mention, three of these MC Biker Businesses can also make money via Street Dealers. While the money isn't as great as a Sell Mission, the player saves far more time offloading their products to those NPCs.

This list will start with the least profitable option before going down to the best moneymaker. Note that this article focuses on how much you could potentially earn every hour as the primary metric. It will also assume that you are doing far more sales to make the most amount of cash rather than selling stuff to nearby locations.

Ranking the best MC Biker Businesses in GTA Online

5) Document Forgery Office ($22,500 per hour)

The worst option of the five (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Document Forgery Office has a paltry hourly profit that is outclassed by several Freemode jobs like Terrorbyte missions or Fooligan Jobs. GTA Online players get to choose which MC Biker Businesses they should get, meaning that there is never a reason to go with this option first.

It is also one of two properties shown in this list that cannot be used with the Los Santos Drug Wars' Street Dealers feature. If one wants to make the most amount of money per hour, they should avoid the Document Forgery Office.

This property maxes out its inventory the fastest of the five options here, yet that doesn't change the fact that its hourly wages are the lowest. Only GTA Online players who do nothing but grind all day should get this MC Biker Business.

4) W**d Farm ($36,562.50 per hour)

One of the weaker MC Biker Businesses in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Hourly pay for the W**d Farm is slightly better than the Document Forgery Office. However, there is one reason to consider getting this property over the next one on this list: Street Dealers.

Although you'll get less money per sale with them, you'll save far more time than doing a Sell Mission. Time is money in GTA Online, and players could potentially earn more cash doing something else with their extra time.

3) Counterfeit Cash Factory ($40,781.25 per hour)

A Counterfeit Cash Factory amid some work (Image via Rockstar Games)

This property is in the middle of the pack in terms of hourly profit for those who wish to do Sell Missions for MC Biker Businesses in GTA Online. It's the last one that has no involvement with Street Dealers, which could incentivize some players to prioritize the W**d Farm over it.

That said, those who wish to do Sell Missions should stick with the Counterfeit Cash Factory. The following two options are undisputedly better for gamers with a limited schedule.

2) M*thamphetamine Lab ($43,125 per hour)

Another solid option to consider (Image via Rockstar Games)

Up next is the M*thamphetamine Lab. The pay per hour is a slight increase over the Counterfeit Cash Factory, putting it in second place for all MC Biker Businesses. It's also the most expensive of the five options here regarding upgrade costs. Nonetheless, patient players will find the M*thamphetamine Lab to be a solid moneymaker.

The main downside to this lab's moneymaking potential is that it takes the longest to reach max inventory compared to other MC Biker Businesses in GTA Online. Even so, the hourly profit is still the second-highest, and players can still sell this product to Street Dealers for quick cash without any hassle of doing a Sell Mission.

1) C*caine Lockup ($67,500 per hour)

This property is great for earning money (Image via Rockstar Games)

C*caine Lockup is the undisputed king for earning money out of every MC Biker Business. Its hourly wages are far higher than all other options, and you can still opt to sell to Street Dealers if you wish to save time at the cost of a small amount of money.

If GTA Online players have a very limited schedule regarding how much they can play this game, they should primarily stick with the C*caine Lockup out of this bunch.

