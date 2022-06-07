GTA Online Meth Lab guide in 2022: Upgrades, locations, and more details

GTA Online provides gamers with several opportunities to make money while playing. Players hustle to purchase properties, make various investments, stock up on weapons and ammunition, and buy vehicles to move around Los Santos and Blaine County.

In the GTA Online Bikers update, shady businesses like Meth Labs were added to the list of ways for players to make more money. They include multiple pop culture references to the TV series Breaking Bad.

Methamphetamine (also referred to as Speed, Sabu, Crystal, and Meth) is a drug featured in GTA 5 and GTA Online. It has been mentioned several times in Grand Theft Auto 4 and its episodes.

GTA Online also allows players to purchase and run methamphetamine labs around Blaine County and Los Santos. Once players have their motorcycle club and become the MC Clubhouse president, they will have access to 'The Open Road' online network, which will allow them to start a lab.

How to set up a Meth Lab in GTA Online?

Meth Labs are some of the most profitable businesses to invest in. GTA Online players can make up to $51,000 per hour with it. To start the business, there is an initial set-up mission where players should drive to a location, grab a Pounder truck loaded with supplies, and drive it back to the lab.

To continue earning profits, players must maintain their supplies by either buying or stealing them. Each method has its benefits. If players choose to buy it, their supplies will get filled and cost $75,000. On the other hand, if they steal supplies, it would usually take 5+ missions to fill up supplies, which would take around an hour in the game.

Locations - Meth Labs

Although the location of the lab does not explicitly affect the productivity or profitability of the business, it comes in handy for sales and supply runs. The following are the locations for them in GTA Online:

The Lab at Grand Senora Desert costs $910,000

The Lab at Paleto Bay costs $1,024,800

The Lab at Terminal costs $1,365,000

The Lab at El Burro Heights costs $1,729,000

Out of these, the Grand Senora Desert has a central location and thus makes it pretty convenient for the sale and supply of Meth. It is also the least expensive when compared to the others.

Upgrades - Meth Labs

Even though locations do not affect the profitability of the Meth Lab business, upgrades improve the returns to the business. The upgrades include equipment upgrades, staff upgrades, and security upgrades.

1) Equipment Upgrade

Cost - $1,100,000

This upgrade enhances the quality of the equipment and increases the efficiency of the business by almost 20% (not compounding). It allows players to expand their supplies.

2) Staff Upgrade

Cost - $331,500

This is the cheapest upgrade that allows players to expand their staff and speed up the production process. It increases the efficiency of the business by almost 20% (not compounding).

3) Security Upgrade

Cost - $513,000

This upgrade helps players insulate their business against cops and enemies. It essentially includes hiring security personnel and surveillance equipment. This is not as important as these businesses rarely get robbed.

The best way to make the most profit in this business is to:

Have both the efficiency and staff upgrades Sell at faraway places since the option that pays the most is typically the furthest one Maintain supplies by stealing them

There is also a bonus called the "High Demand" bonus, which pays out extra money on a completed sell mission.

Even though these labs make for a profitable business, the initial investment to be undertaken is pretty high. Despite all the nuances, the Meth Lab is a fantastic business for players to own in the game.

