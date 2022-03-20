×
GTA Online: Best Document Forgery Office Business Location

GTA Online's Document Forgery Office is a good business to start with (Image via GTA Max Profit)
GTA Online's Document Forgery Office is a good business to start with (Image via GTA Max Profit)
Somawk Banerjee
ANALYST
Modified Mar 20, 2022 01:39 AM IST
GTA Online is all about making the most money and managing illicit businesses. One of the many ways to make money in the game is via MC Businesses. These include:

  1. Coke Lockup
  2. Meth Lab
  3. Counterfeit Cash Factory
  4. Weed
  5. Document Forgery

This article will talk about the best Document Forgery Office locations.

Best Document Forgery Office Location in GTA Online

There are many businesses to own and manage in Grand Theft Auto Online. Gamers often find themselves either spoilt for choice or completely confused. There are quite a few things to keep in mind while buying and setting up a business. Locations are essential for certain companies like the Document Forgery Office. Currently, the game has the following locations:

  1. Grapeseed
  2. Paleto Bay
  3. Textile City
  4. Elysian Island

The price of obtaining a business is also essential, and as far as the MC Businesses are concerned, the cheapest options are the best. In the middle of the desert, being located in Sandy Shores makes these affordable.

Eventually, when gamers obtain all the MC businesses, they will need to travel to and from the offices. If all of them are closeby, that eliminates a lot of time. The MC Businesses are best bought in Sandy Shores, near the Southern Beach of the Alamo Sea.

Tips and Tricks with the Document Forgery Office

Before GTA Online Expanded and Enhanced came out for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, the Document Forgery Office was one of the most hated businesses. It was often ranked last in the MC Businesses list.

However, Rockstar has now buffed up all MC Business payouts by 25%. This makes this business a viable option to run because it produces for the Nightclub. The MC Business product values in the Nightclub have also been buffed by 35%.

Also Read Article Continues below

As far as running the business is concerned, the golden rule for all MC Businesses is to always buy the upgrades before starting production and buying supplies instead of stealing them. This method will net more money per hour.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
