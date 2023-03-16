GTA Online The Last Dose update to add new Ocelot Virtue and Willard Eudora cars: What we know so far

GTA Online's The Last Dose update will be released this week and is set to add new drip-feed content to the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. Although the focus is on the new set of missions, car enthusiasts can look forward to the addition of two brand-new cars in the DLC – Ocelot Virtue and Willard Eudora.

Both vehicles have been highly anticipated since the beginning of the DLC, and players will finally be able to get them soon.

What to expect from the Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online The Last Dose: Design, price, & more

The Ocelot Virtue is an upcoming two-seater electric hypercar in GTA Online. Its design is based on the real-life Lotus Evija. It has the following visual characteristics:

Front body:

Large mesh intakes, separated by two dividers

Two painted splitters

Dual modern headlamps

Two small extensions on the lid

Ocelot emblem

Boot lid

Fully-carpeted luggage compartment

Side body:

Duel inset formations

Curved glasshouse area

Plastic trim around the windows

Rear body:

Glass pane exposing the engine bay

Retractable spoiler

Ocelot writing on the rear panel

Large diffuser with three blades

The Ocelot Virtue is powered by a large battery cell that gives it incredible performance. It’s hard to determine its maximum speed as of now. However, the in-game files revealed a top speed of 99.82 mph (160.65 km/h). The vehicle can also be upgraded with Imani Tech and used as a Remote Control Unit.

Overall, the Ocelot Virtue is a great vehicle that car collectors should keep an eye on. Players will be able to buy it from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $2,980,000 – $2,235,000.

What to expect from Willard Eudora in GTA Online The Last Dose: Design, price, & more

The Willard Eudora is an upcoming four-seater, full-size vintage sedan in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars: The Last Dose update. It is primarily based on the three real-life 1960s Buick – LeSabre, Electra, and Invicta. The 1959s Chevrolet Impala and Plymouth Fury also inspired the vehicle's headlights and grille design.

The Willard Eudora has a primary color in its upper portions and a secondary color in its lower sections. While not much information is available about its engine or performance, its top speed is 85.75 mph (138.00 km/h), according to the in-game files.

Players will be able to customize the Willard Eudora, thanks to the game's unique personalization options. They can also use it in race events. The vehicle will be available for purchase in Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,250,000.

Coming to GTA Online on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on March 16: Los Santos Drug Wars reaches its eye-popping conclusion with an explosion of hallucinations, kidnapping and revenge in The Last Dose.Coming to GTA Online on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on March 16: rsg.ms/5440e6f Los Santos Drug Wars reaches its eye-popping conclusion with an explosion of hallucinations, kidnapping and revenge in The Last Dose.Coming to GTA Online on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on March 16: rsg.ms/5440e6f https://t.co/ZLjmhTV2Wj

Players should note that there’s no fixed release date for the aforementioned drip-feed cars. However, the Ocelot Virtue is expected to be released this week as part of the new Last Dose missions.

