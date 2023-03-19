Why Willard Eudora is best new vehicle added to GTA Online with The Last Dose update

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online recently saw the conclusion of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC with The Last Dose update. Through this major DLC, Rockstar Games was supposed to add 13 new vehicles to the game, as revealed by its drip feed, including:

Declasse Tulip M-100 (Muscle)

Declasse Tahoma Coupe (Muscle)

Toundra Panthere (Sports)

Weeny Issi Rally (Rally)

Zirconium Journey II (Vans)

BF Surfer Custom (Vans)

Overflod Entity MT (Super)

MTL Brickade 6x6 (Acid Lab)

Manchez Scout C (Motorcycle)

Ocelot Virtue (Supercar)

Karin Boor (Off-Road)

Willar Eudora (Muscle)

Karin Hotring Everon (Sports)

Since December 13, 2022, up to this point, GTA Online has seen the addition of 12 vehicles, with only the Karin Boor left to see the light of day in Los Santos. However, one of the cars released in last week's update, the Willard Eudora, has caught players' attention for its distinctive features.

This article will look at what makes the Willard Eudora the best car added to GTA Online with The Last Dose update.

Factors that make Willard Eudora GTA Online's best car added with The Last Dose update

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Available in GTA Online from Southern San Andreas Super Autos or Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom, but only through March 29: Introducing the Willard Eudora Muscle Car.Available in GTA Online from Southern San Andreas Super Autos or Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom, but only through March 29: rsg.ms/92a9363 Introducing the Willard Eudora Muscle Car.Available in GTA Online from Southern San Andreas Super Autos or Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom, but only through March 29: rsg.ms/92a9363 https://t.co/4pOHC4Pj5V

The Willard Eudora is placed in the muscle car segment of GTA Online. It is available for $1,250,000 on the in-game website of Southern San Andreas Super Autos through March 29, 2023.

Its streamlined and sleek design is a wonderful call back to cars from the 50s and 60s, owing to its inspiration from a real-life car, the first-generation Buick Elektra. Through tests by well-known GTA YouTuber Broughy, its top speed has been recorded as 109.00 mph or 175.42 km/h, which is decent considering its price.

While some might argue that Eudora's speed is quite slow, it must be remembered that it is more of a luxury car than one used for races or missions that require players to rush from one location to another. Instead, the Willard Eudora has been made for those looking to add style and class to their elite collection, making a statement on the streets of southern San Andreas.

Compared to the Ocelot Virtue, the Willard Eudora in GTA Online offers no competition in speed, although the former's design is not unique. Most players already possess several sports and supercars with similar designs and, in some cases, an even higher top speed. However, the Willard Eudora's customization options are one-of-a-kind, comparable only to a select few.

Furthermore, to skip The Last Dose update missions and immediately purchase the Virtue, one must spend nearly three million dollars. Even in its own class, the Overflod Tyrant outperforms the Virtue with regard to top speed, clocking in at 127mph or 204.39 km/h. The Virtue attains a top speed of 119.25 mph or 191.91 km/h and costs $465,000 more.

With its exotic design and decent top speed for its category, the Willard Eudora brings a much-needed breath of fresh air to Grand Theft Auto Online, making it one of the best vehicles added to the game with The Last Dose update.

