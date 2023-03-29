5 best drift cars in GTA Online after The Last Dose update, ranked

Cars in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online can serve different purposes. While some players love showing off their elegant designs, others enjoy the thrill of their car's fast speed. Drifting is another popular activity that many players in the community like to engage in while driving on the busy roads of Los Santos.

Previously, only a few cars in GTA Online could drift effectively. However, since the release of the Criminal Enterprises DLC, almost all vehicles in the game can now be equipped with low grip tires to make them suitable for drifting. With that said, here are the top five drift cars in GTA Online after The Last Dose update.

Ocelot Virtue and four other best drift cars in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

1) Vapid GB200

The Vapid GB200 is a compact sports car in GTA Online, clocking in at a top speed of 114.25 mph or 183.87 km/h. Its design is based on real-life cars, Ford RS200, and the pre-facelift second-generation Subaru Impreza. While its lesser weight of 1,180 KG aids in drifting, it comes with an All-Wheel Drive feature which is not very suitable for drift cars.

The Vapid GB200's stock tires also have great traction. However, this can be tackled by equipping low-grip tires. Those who wish to use this car for drifting can purchase it from the in-game website, Legendary Motorsport for a price of $940,000.

2) Ocelot Virtue

Ocelot Virtue is one of the latest cars added to the game. Its acceleration has been given a maximum rating, allowing it to reach a top speed of 119.25 mph or 191.91 km/h within seconds. What makes it a good fit for drifting is its decent weight and average braking system paired with great handling. Even without low grip tires, the Ocelot Virtue drifts pretty well.

Unfortunately, due to its All-Wheel-Drive feature, the Ocelot Virtue gets outperformed in this regard by others on this list. Players can either finish all The Last Dose missions to acquire this car for free or buy it from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $2,980,000. It is advised that players finish the DLC missions to get it for free and also make money in GTA Online.

3) Karin Futo GTX

The Karin Futo GTX is a JDM vehicle inspired by the real-life car Toyota Sprinter Trueno AE86. It weighs only 950 KG and has decent traction which helps its drifting capability. Its compact design also helps in keeping it well under control while drifting

It has a top speed of 119.75 or 192.72 km/h with a Rear-Wheel-Drive feature which is very essential for drift cars. Futo GTX can be bought from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $1,590,000. Additionally, a Trade Price of $1,192,000 is also available.

4) Dewbauchee Massacro

The penultimate entry on this list is Dewbauchee Massacro. It also comes under the sports car category and clocks in at 121.75 mph or 195.94 km/h. Its design is based on real-life cars Corvette C7, Ferrari F12 Berlinetta/360/F430, and the second-gen Aston Martin Vanquish.

Massacro consists of a Rear-Wheel-Drive feature and weighs 1,700 KG, which aids in counter-balancing while drifting at high speed, making it one of the best cars for this purpose in GTA Online. Players can purchase the Dewbauchee Massacro from Legendary Motorsport for only $275,000.

5) Dewbauchee Rapid GT

The best drift car in GTA Online after the Last Dose update is the Dewbauchee Rapid GT. This car's design has been inspired by the real-life car Aston Martin Vantage. While its performance is pretty similar to Massacro, its lighter weight (1,600 KG) makes it much superior at drifting even without low grip tires.

The Rapid GT boasts a top speed of 119.50 mph or 192.32 km/h with a Rear-Wheel-Drive feature and is cheaper than the Massacro. Players can buy the Dewbauchee Rapid GT for an extremely low price of $132,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

