5 fastest hacks to make money in GTA Online after the Last Dose update

GTA Online has several fast money hacks that let players get their cash quickly. "Hacks" used here refers to life hacks and does not have anything to do with mods or cheats. PC players can easily find mod menus like Stand or 2take1 if they're looking for that sort of information. Veterans should already know these tricks, but GTA Online is constantly attracting new players, even to this day. Hence, the following information should be convenient for those who just started around the time The Last Dose update went live.

Five ways to make quick money in GTA Online (The Last Dose update)

5) Fooligan Jobs

You can call Dax to do these Freemode missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players who completed the first mission in the First Dose storyline are eligible to do Fooligan Jobs. You can earn $50,000 per job, and it can be done in Freemode. They're easy to do pretty quickly, too.

It is worth mentioning that those who get the Write-Off mission without a tank vehicle should leave the lobby and try again later. That way, they can get one of the easier jobs that are great value for how short they are.

The main reason to do Fooligan Jobs is to unlock the Equipment Upgrade for the Acid Lab. That business is one of the best moneymakers in GTA Online, so you should get its upgrade as soon as possible.

4) Time Trials

Skilled GTA Online players can earn hundreds of thousands of dollars every week for just a few minutes of work. However, bad drivers or those without good vehicles to use will barely make any money out of this activity. Not to mention, Time Trials are not repeatable like some other money hacks.

Still, you can earn approximately this much per Time Trial:

~$101,000 for regular Time Trials

~$101,000 for RC Time Trials

~$251,000 for HSW Time Trials

Earning over $450,000 in about ten minutes is excellent. If you're a good driver and are willing to invest in the best vehicles, then you should consider giving these Time Trials a go.

3) Do the new The Last Dose missions

The Last Dose missions aren't hard to do, either (Image via Rockstar Games)

The recent weekly update gives 2x money for completing The Last Dose missions. However, the real draw to these missions is the one-time awards players get for completing them in GTA Online. Basically, you get $100,000 for completing each of the following:

This is an Intervention

Unusual Suspects

FriedMind

Checking In

BDKD

You also get another $100,000 for doing all The Last Dose missions in an Organization of Motorcycle Club. You could potentially earn up to $600,000 in an hour through the awards alone. Do note that these Last Dose awards are a one-time money hack.

2) The Cayo Perico Heist

Robbing El Rubio is always reliable (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Doomsday Heist and The Diamond Casino Heist are also profitable, but they run into the issue of requiring other players. Unlike them, The Cayo Perico Heist is possible to do solo. Hence, anybody can attempt it.

You can easily earn over $900,000 per run, with skilled players able to earn millions through the secondary targets. It should be noted that there is a related money hack worth highlighting in the next entry, which can involve this heist, yet not everyone can do it.

1) Heist Replay Glitch

GTA Online players who don't mind doing exploits can always take advantage of the Heist Replay Glitch. The exact method differs based on which heist you do, but this bug basically allows one to get the money from the finale, yet they can still do that job again.

This means you can skip the prerequisite setup missions. Ignoring those jobs is handy since they don't give players any substantial rewards on their own. Anybody who has mastered the Heist Replay Glitch can repeat the finale as often as possible, provided they don't mess up.

It is worth noting that this exploit can behave differently on various platforms. Make sure to look up the one relevant to your system.

