5 fastest ways to make money in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

GTA Online's The Last Dose update has finally launched, and some players want to make money as fast as possible. This new patch did introduce some riveting content, but most of the old cash cows still work phenomenally today.

This listicle will highlight various quick ways to make money in GTA Online after the recent update. It will start with the slower and less repeatable methods before diving into the fastest and most farmable options.

Note: This article won't cover glitches or mods since they're either likely to get patched or are inaccessible to the average player.

Five quick ways to make easy money in GTA Online's The Last Dose update

5) Weekly time trials

GTA Online players could make $450,000 from the weekly time trials. This is divided into the following categories:

Time Trial

HSW Time Trial

RC Bandito Time Trial

The HSW Time Trial gives players $250,000 if they complete it, while the other two give $100,000 each. Either way, good drivers can easily make $450,000 in just a few minutes.

The only downsides are that bad drivers won't earn this kind of money and this activity is limited to once a week.

4) Complete The Last Dose missions on your first playthrough

These Awards can be a bit underrated for cranking out extra cash in The Last Dose update (Image via Rockstar Games)

The individual money from the actual missions isn't much by itself, but players can earn extra cash via the Awards. Here is a list (all of which require you to do the associated The Last Dose storyline as the leader):

This is an Intervention: $100,000

$100,000 Unusual Suspects: $100,000

$100,000 FriedMind: $100,000

$100,000 Checking In: $100,000

$100,000 BDKD: $100,000

$100,000 All Missions as part of an Organization or MC Club: $100,000

GTA Online players can only get these Awards once. Nonetheless, that's basically an easy $600,000 from just these bonuses. Add over $100K that you would likely get from the missions' completion screens to get a nice little chunk of extra cash.

Many players will want to complete the new missions to get a free Ocelot Virtue, so this method was worth highlighting (even if it can only be done once).

3) Acid Lab Sell Missions

This business got some new temporary bonuses after The Last Dose update went live (Image via Rockstar Games)

In terms of hourly profit, the Acid Lab is the number one business once the player has the Equipment Upgrade and boosts the production rate whenever they can. It is vital to mention that the Acid Lab has received several bonuses in recent Event Weeks.

For example, the March 16 weekly update gave players double supplies from Resupply Missions and a 1.5x Acid Production Speed. This allows GTA Online players to save money and do their Sell Missions quicker than usual.

Even players who lack an Equipment Upgrade can make good money off of this business.

2) Heist finales

The Cayo Perico Heist is still a good moneymaker as of The Last Dose update in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Solo players can grind The Cayo Perico Heist, while players with friends can reliably do The Doomsday Heist or The Diamond Casino Heist. Either way, all these activities can give players a few million dollars to their GTA Online bank accounts.

If one doesn't want to do the Heist Replay Glitch, they can merely wait out the cooldown before attempting the same heist again. Some might also wish to alternate which finales they try, which can be most easily done in a group with friends who have already done the prep work beforehand.

1) Buy Shark Cards

Not an option for F2P players in The Last Dose update (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some players earn plenty of money in the real world and wish to skip the grind in GTA Online. There isn't a better non-exploit method to make money than buying a ton of Shark Cards. GTA+ members also get extra value out of these microtransactions.

Some players despise Shark Cards and won't ever buy them. Thankfully, they still have plenty of other ways to earn easy cash in the game (like with the previous entries on this list).

