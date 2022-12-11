GTA Online has several fast methods for earning money, so you should take advantage of that before the Los Santos Drug Wars update launches. After all, there will be a new business to purchase. Broke gamers won't be able to purchase all of that.

Hence, it's advisable that those GTA Online players try to earn money as quickly as possible. The Los Santos Drug Wars update arrives on December 13, 2022, meaning there isn't much time between then and now.

The five fastest ways to earn money in GTA Online (pre-Los Santos Drug Wars update)

5) Time Trials

Skilled drivers can easily earn six figures within a few minutes by completing Time Trials. The only downside is that they can only get this impressive monetary sum once a week. You can easily make the following:

$100K for a regular Time Trial

$250K for an HSW Time Trial

$100K for a Bandito Time Trial

Doing all three of them should only take you roughly ten minutes if you're a good driver. GTA Online players without that skill must rely on other methods if they wish to have a ton of money before the Los Santos Drug Wars update launches.

4) Business Sell Missions

There are several businesses that have Sell Missions in GTA Online. Generally speaking, you either get the stock automatically over time, or you have to steal it. The exact method varies from one business to another, but the outcome is the same.

The Sell Mission, where you offload the product, is where you make a ton of money. Depending on the number of businesses you have, you can easily make millions of dollars in one day if you set everything up accordingly.

Doing Sell Missions while waiting for the cooldown period of a heist is an excellent way to utilize your time and maximize your cash flow.

3) Heist finales

You can start The Cayo Perico Heist here (Image via Rockstar Games)

All of GTA Online's end-game heists can give you millions of dollars per finale. Examples include:

The Data Breaches

The Bogdan Problem

The Doomsday Scenario

The Diamond Casino Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist

The most popular of the bunch is The Cayo Perico Heist since it can be done solo. Regardless of which heist you pick, you need to do the preparation missions and then the finale to claim a large lump of cash at the end.

Note: If you're capable of doing the Heist Replay Glitch, you should try it. Doing so skips the preparation missions, allowing you to farm the finale repeatedly.

2) Duplication glitches

Although sketchy at times, duplication glitches are a wonderful way to earn millions of dollars in GTA Online. There are two problems with it, though:

Rockstar Games can ban you for abusing it These glitches tend to get patched

For example, the above glitch worked for people on December 9, 2022, but it likely won't work a week from now. Always keep your eyes checked on the latest duplication glitches to see what works and what has been patched already.

Essentially, you make money by duplicating expensive cars and selling copies while retaining the original car.

1) Buy Shark Cards

F2P players can't do this method for obvious reasons (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you want a safe way to make a ton of money without potentially getting your account banned, then purchasing Shark Cards is your best option. After all, Rockstar Games recently buffed up the value of all Shark Cards before the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

The absence of the Red Shark Card might be disappointing for some players, but everything else awards you 20~25% more cash than before. As a result, you can earn millions of dollars in GTA Online in just a few seconds.

This method of earning money depends entirely on your real-life finances, so it's not an option for everybody. Nonetheless, it is the de facto best option for those willing to spend hundreds to thousands of dollars on this game.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

