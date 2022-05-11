How to start a Time Trial in GTA Online

The open world of GTA Online is filled with many missions, heists, races, and more. One of the most popular options is the Time Trial events.

Since being introduced with the Freemode Events update in 2015, the Time Trial events have been an integral part of the title. It is a form of short race where players try to beat the record time from one location to another.

With no checkpoints or particular routes, they can take any path to reach the finish line as quickly as possible.

How to start Time Trials in GTA Online

Time Trials are available at random locations in GTA Online every week. Gamers can find purple clock icons on the map indicating that a Time Trial event is open.

They need to get a suitable vehicle and head to the destined location. Once there, players can drive on the purple corona and press the prompt button to begin the event.

PS5 and Xbox Series X/S users can also participate in the Hao's Special Works (HSW) Time Trial events in the next-gen versions. There are eight HSW Time Trial events to compete in, and completing them allows individuals to purchase the "HSW Elite" livery for all available HSW-tuned vehicles.

Which vehicles are eligible, and which are not?

The best way to beat Time Trials is to get one of the fastest eligible vehicles available. That being said, players are advised to pick a ride they find suitable enough for it.

Some must-pick vehicles to take advantage of are as follows:

Ocelot Pariah

Grotti Itali RSX

Pfister 811

Bravado Banshee 900R

However, some vehicles are not allowed to enter the Time Trial event. These include:

Oppressor

Deluxo

Since the Diamond Casino & Resort update, all special and weaponized vehicles are not eligible to enter the Time Trial events in GTA Online.

For HSW Time Trials, only HSW-tuned vehicles are allowed. The list includes:

Shitzu Hakuchou Drag

Karin S95

Bravado Banshee

Principe Deveste Eight

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

Coil Cyclone II

Imponte Arbiter GT

Übermacht Sentinel XS

Grotti Turismo Classic

Pfister Astron Custom

Grotti Brioso R/A

To sum it up, Time Trials are a great way to earn quick money, as completion of normal Time Trials rewards gamers with $100,000 on the first try. With the latest update, Freemode Bonuses, released last week, they can now participate in RC Time Trials and get 2X GTA$ and RP.

