GTA Online’s car duplication glitch: Why players love doing it

One of the most exploited bugs in GTA Online history is the car duplication glitch. Chances are, the reader is curious about this topic and wishes to know more. If that's the case, there is plenty of information to share with them. First off, they should consider the following points:

There isn't just one car duplication glitch. Sometimes, there are several that a player can do at any one time.

Abusing any bug could get a player's account suspended or banned. Some players get away with it, so one's mileage with whether they get caught or not will vary from person to person.

This bug gets patched frequently, although new ones get discovered shortly afterward.

It might sound complicated, but it can be quite simple for those who practice.

What to know about GTA Online's infamous car duplication glitch

The above Reddit post is an example of one of many car duplication glitches that a player could do in GTA Online. It's exceptionally common to find out how to do them on certain subreddits (like r/gtaglitches) and YouTube, which is extremely useful considering that Rockstar Games often patches one form of this exploit out.

For example, the method shown above won't work forever, so some players will like to abuse it while it's still relevant. Those who don't know what a car duplication glitch does should know that:

It essentially clones one car (preferably an expensive one) over another one (preferably a very cheap one).

The primary reason to do this exploit is to sell the cloned vehicles.

Keep in mind that selling vehicles gives GTA Online players 60% of the vehicle's initial cost, plus 60% of any upgrade costs.

That means they can earn well over a million dollars in just a few minutes of work.

The above video shows off a similar concept, except that the player can only duplicate bikes through this particular method. The endgame is the same as the aforementioned car duplication glitch: Players clone a very expensive bike that they can sell.

Most new content in GTA Online can cost millions of dollars, and players can only grind for so long in a single day. Hence, some tend to exploit these types of bugs so they can catch up without having to be bored doing much grinding.

Money earned through any vehicle duplication glitch can be higher than the best solo moneymakers for hourly rates, depending on the specific exploit's setup time.

Reminder about Rockstar's Suspension and Ban Policy

Although plenty of GTA Online players get away scot-free, there is still a risk involved when it comes to bug abuse. The above tweet shows that Rockstar Games has been punishing cheaters since 2014, although the rules have changed over time. The current Suspension and Ban Policy states:

"GTA Online suspensions are triggered by a number of factors, including modding in GTA Online, exploiting or abusing game mechanics, manipulating protected game data and code, or interfering with other players' gameplay experience."

Assuming that players don't break the rules too egregiously, they will get suspended the first time they're caught. However, subsequent offenses could end up with permanent bans. Suspension involves a complete wipe of the player's character, which includes money and properties.

With that being said, some will still abuse the car duplication glitch, but others might be wary as a result.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you earned millions of GTA$ via some variation of the car duplication glitch before? Yes No 0 votes so far