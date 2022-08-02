5 best heists to earn money after GTA Online Summer Update 2022

Heists are a major part of GTA Online's Criminal Enterprises update that increased payouts and rewards. This boost since its announcement was celebrated by the community, as heists are arguably the most fun way to earn a considerable amount of money in GTA Online.

So, with the newly boosted payouts and incentives, users are eager to revisit classic heists and accomplish them all over again. However, this begs the question of which heist is best to perform if they want to earn the most cash and bonuses. After all, this update has boosted practically all heists in GTA Online.

To help those confused gamers, this article will provide them with five of the best heists they need to try after downloading the Criminal Enterprises update.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinions.

Five amazing heists that GTA Online players should try summer update

5) Prison Break

This is the second major heist in GTA Online, so many veteran users will be aware of it. The objective is to extract Professor Maxim Rashkovsky from a maximum security prison.

This entire heist requires four gamers who have to take different roles to complete this heist successfully. Typically, the setup cost is over $40,000, but with this new update, these fees have been lowered to $25,000 per heist.

The maximum payout for his heist was also $500,000, but now, individuals can get 75% extra, making the final payout around $890,000. Moreover, those who join the setup missions will also get 50% more cash.

4) Series A Funding

This heist is given by one of GTA 5's protagonists, Trevor Philips, and requires four players who have to help him get back his stolen goods. These items are also mostly related to some drugs they will need to steal back during the setup missions, while during the finale, users mainly have to protect Trevor from enemies.

After the Criminal Enterprises update, the setup cost for this heist has been lowered to $25,000. The maximum payout of $505,000 has been increased by 75%, approximately $883,750. Like the other classic heists, gamers who join the setup missions will get 50% more cash.

3) The Humane Labs Raid

This heist is also one of the classic heists that many GTA Online players might know about. Again, it can only be done with four users and is given by Agent 14.

They basically have to infiltrate the heavily-guarded Humane Labs and Research Facility and steal some crucial files and codes that Agent 14 needs.

This heist's setup fees have been reduced to $25,000, and the maximum payout with the 75% hike has become around $1,181,250.

2) Pacific Standard

Lester Crest assigns this heist, which requires four participants to execute. In this heist, gamers must steal money from the Pacific Standard Public Deposit Bank's main branch in Downtown, Vinewood.

Before beginning the main heist, they must complete five setup missions.

It is a classic example of a heist mission as it takes place in a bank. Thus, players can also expect a huge reward.

However, unlike other classic heists in the game, the Criminal Enterprises update has only provided 50% extra cash on the usual take, which has bought the maximum payout to $2,187,500.

1) Doomsday Heist

The Doomsday Heist is arguably one of the most entertaining and popular ones in GTA Online, so it makes sense to have improved payouts. Gamers can do this heist with a maximum of four participants and a minimum of two. They will also require a facility to start this heist mission.

The entire heist will be completed in three acts, and players can expect 50% extra cash on top of their normal payout, bringing the total reward to a massive $3,225,000.

