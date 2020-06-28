GTA Online: How to give money to other players in the game

GTA: Online lets you share money from your last job among players in the same game session as you.

To share money, you must open the Interaction Menu and select the 'Cash' option under Inventory.

(picture credits: fr3ke, youtube)

GTA: Online is the perfect place for the most craft and rewards the most ruthlessly ambitious players in the game. The game's central game loop revolves around the player's ability to make as much money as possible.

Perhaps GTA Online isn't the place that rewards the most benevolent of players, but, a little act of good can go a long way in making allies in the game. The game doesn't allow you to give money to other players in the game, even friends. However, it does allow you to share the money you made on a Job with other players in the same game session as you.

How to share money in GTA Online?

(picture credits: G&OB26, youtube)

It does seem like GTA Online should have included a way by which you can transfer funds to other players, or at least your friends. However, the game does have a method by which you can share money with other players in your session.

Follow these steps to share money in GTA Online:

Open the Interaction Menu while in the game.

Select Inventory

Select Cash

Select the "Share Cash from Last Job" option from the Menu

Select the percentage of cash you want to hand out to other players in your game session.

Keep in mind that you can only share cash that you have earned from the last job you did. These include Missions, Heists, Robberies, and Races, among other game modes in GTA Online.

You can only share your money with other players in the game session. So, in case you want to share money with your friend, they must also be in the same game session as you.

