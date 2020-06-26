GTA V: 100 percent completion checklist

GTA V's main story takes about 31 hours, but it will take much more than that to achieve 100 percent completion.

The game has other activities like side missions and random encounters that need to be completed.

GTA V 100 percent completion notification

GTA V might not be too big, in terms of play-time, when it comes to the main story part of the campaign, which perhaps clocks in at around 31 hours. This main campaign alone, however, isn't all that the game has to offer.

To fully experience the world of GTA V, there are plenty of side missions, collectibles and random encounters that you must complete to achieve the 100 percent completion trophy or achievement.

GTA V: A look at the 100 percent completion checklist

GTA V checklist on Rockstar Social Club

1) Main Story Missions

There are a total of 69 main story missions that appear on the map, and you can complete them in the order they appear. Some missions are exclusive to certain characters, meaning, you will only be able to start them while playing as either one of Michael, Trevor and/or Franklin.

Note: Completing Lester's Assassination mission after the main story missions is advised so as to maximise profits earned from the stock market.

2) Stranger and Freaks

Strangers and Freaks missions appear on the map as "?", and can be started by going to the location on the map. There are a total of 20 such missions for all the three characters to complete.

3) Hobbies and Pastimes

Hunting in GTA 5

There are a total of 42 hobbies and pastimes, which can be completed by either of the three characters. These include activities such as:

Stunt Plane Time Trials

Shooting Range

Street Race

Tennis

Triathlons

Offroad Race

Darts

Golf

4) Random Events

Random events, as the name suggests, can occur anytime in the game world, and the player will need to make a dynamic choice. These become available after the mission complications. A player will need to complete 14 of these for 100 percent completion.

Examples: Bike Thief City, Border Patrols, Arrests, Abandoned Vehicles etc.

5) Miscellaneous Tasks

There a total of 16 miscellaneous tasks that need to be finished for 100 percent completion in GTA V. These include things like "Purchase a Haircut", "Purchase a Tatto" and also getting a hold of all the collectibles like "Spaceship Parts" and "Letter Scraps".