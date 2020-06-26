GTA 6: Where will it be set? Potential locations for Rockstar Games' next release

A large part of the appeal of the GTA franchise has always been the cities that they are set in.

The prospective locations for GTA 6 are still up in the air, and we take a look at some of the rumoured options.

Picture credits: game playing

Rockstar Games has been one of the most consistent developers and publishers over the last couple of decades. The success of their GTA franchise cannot be overstated, as it is not only a commercial hit but also a fixture in modern media and pop culture.

While it is true that each game in the GTA series has always been the most anticipated title at the time of its release, GTA 6 takes it to another level.

Also read: GTA 5 Paleto Forest myths

Rockstar recently announced that GTA 5 will see a next-gen release on the PS5 in 2021. This came with a lot of disappointment from fans, who expected some news regarding GTA 6.

However, it is ultimately a good thing that the American company is choosing to spend more time developing and polishing GTA 6. The location/city that the games are set in have always been a major part of the franchise's appeal. With that in mind, let's try predicting some details regarding the geographic setting in GTA 6.

Where will GTA 6 be based?

The Kotaku Report and Vice City

Advertisement

A recent investigation into Rockstar Games by Kotaku regarding the company's work culture resulted in perhaps the biggest source of information regarding the game.

The report claimed that GTa 6 is in early stages of development, as of April 2020, and is most likely to be set in the 80s, with Vice City set to be a major part of the game.

The report also suggests that GTA 6 will follow a protagonist who is part of a drug cartel. Seeing as how Vice City serves as a shipment point for the majority of drugs in America, the city will probably be the main location for the next game as well.

A Rio de Janeiro-inspired South American city?

Picture credits: TGG, YouTube

The report also mentioned having another city inspired by the real-life South American city of Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil.

If this turns out to be the case, then it will be the first time since GTA: London 1961 and 1969 that the series will be set outside of the USA. This will change the dynamics of the franchise significantly.

Perhaps, GTA 6 will allow the player to travel across several independent open-worlds, much like the different regions in The Witcher 3.

Liberty City

Picture credits: pinterest

Rockstar Game's ultimate goal is to incorporate all of it's iconic open-worlds and cities into one giant map. Given how powerful the next-gen consoles are, it is perhaps time the company tried incorporating cities from previous games as well.

Liberty City, inspired by New York, serves as the largest hub of organised crime in the GTA universe. The Kotaku also report suggests that GTA 6 will feature Liberty City, akin to the Ludendorff level in GTA 5.