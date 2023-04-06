How to play GTA Online Power Mad Adversary Mode for 2x bonuses this week (April 6 to April 12)

GTA Online's new event week is now underway. From April 6 through April 12, 2023, players can earn additional rewards for successfully completing various in-game tasks, one of which is the Power Mad Adversary Mode. Gamers can win twice the usual amount of money and RP during this entire event week just by playing it.

The Power Mad Adversary Mode was added to GTA Online back on July 25, 2017. It features simple yet enjoyable matches that take place across various locations in Los Santos and Blaine County. Those unfamiliar with this Power Mad Adversary Mode can take help from this article to learn how to play it.

Step-by-step guide to playing Power Mad Adversary Mode in GTA Online

Here are the step-by-step instructions on what needs to be done to play the Power Mad Adversary Mode:

Step 1 : Open the Pause menu

: Open the Pause menu Step 2 : Go to the Online tab

: Go to the Online tab Step 3 : Select Jobs

: Select Jobs Step 4 : Select Play Job

: Select Play Job Step 4 : Go to Rockstar Created

: Go to Rockstar Created Step 5 : Select Adversary Mode

: Select Adversary Mode Step 6: Scroll down to Power Mad

There are a total of seven Power Mad Adversary Mode games in GTA Online. Each of them takes place in a unique location and offers a different set of challenges. The following list mentions every area that this mode takes place in:

Power Mad I - Legion Square

- Legion Square Power Mad II - Altruist Camp, Chillida Mountain State Wilderness

- Altruist Camp, Chillida Mountain State Wilderness Power Mad III - Bolingbroke Peneteniary

- Bolingbroke Peneteniary Power Mad IV - Vespucci Beach

- Vespucci Beach Power Mad V - Los Santos International Airport

- Los Santos International Airport Power Mad VI - Paleto Bay

- Paleto Bay Power Mad VII - Fort Zancudo

Players can win double money and RP by successfully completing any of these seven Power Mad Adversary Mode games as part of the new GTA Online weekly update.

Everything to know about the Power Mad Adversary Mode

Juggernaut (Image via YouTube/IGN Guides)

This GTA Online multiplayer mode can involve two to eight players divided into two to four teams. The basic premise is to maintain possession of a pickup for a certain amount of time.

At the beginning of the match, a random player is given the role of the Juggernaut. Their job is to keep the pickup secure, and their teammates must defend it from the opposition. Juggernauts are slow-moving but have heavily protective armor.

Pickup icon (Image via YouTube/ IGN Guides)

A new player becomes a Juggernaut once they kill the current one and collect the pickup. Attackers can use pistols, SMGs, shotguns, or rifles, and the aforementioned heavily armored players can defend themselves with a GTA Online Railgun or Minigun.

The team that possesses the pickup at the end of a 40-second timer scores a point. It does not matter which team held the item longer. Hence, a point can be scored by collecting the pickup, even at the very last second.

The side with the most points at the end of a game is declared the winner. If two or more teams have the same score, a sudden death round begins where everyone is a Juggernaut. The first to get a kill wins the match for their squad.

