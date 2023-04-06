Create

GTA Online weekly update for April 6-12, 2023 released

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Apr 06, 2023 15:26 IST
A brief about the new GTA Online weekly update for April 6-12, 2023 released today (Image via RaymondN1987 on GTAForums)
A new GTA Online weekly update was released recently, starting a new event by adding some significant money-making opportunities for players. After the bikers dominated Los Santos last week, it’s now time for the military to let their presence be known. Starting today, Bunker owners will receive major bonuses until April 12, 2023. Whether they complete Bunker Sell Missions or produce stock for it, everything gets a 50% additional boost.

Players who want to take on the challenge this week can participate in both the Power Mad as well as the Bunker Series Adversary Modes to earn double rewards. The Annis 300R has returned for a limited period of time, along with many other exciting sets of vehicles in car showrooms. The Ocelot Virtue has now become purchasable, eliminating the need to complete The Last Dose missions to obtain the vehicle. This article will share everything to know about the latest GTA Online weekly update.

The latest GTA Online weekly update event is available from today (April 6 to April 12)

[Apr 6 - 13]Annis 300R is backVirtue for purchase ($2,980,000 - $2,235,000)Rabbit Peyote Plants are live2x GTA$ & RP- Diamond/Missile Base/Bunker Series- Power Mad Adv Mode1.5x GTA$ & RP- Bunker Sell Missions1.5x Speed Boost- Bunker Production & Research#GTAOnline https://t.co/vW48fpCWQh

Returning Vehicle (Limited-time only)

  • Annis 300R

2x Cash and RP

  • Power Mad
  • Bunker Series

1.5x Cash and RP

  • Bunker Sell Missions

1.5x Speed Boost

  • Bunker Stock Production
  • Bunker Research

Additionally, GTA Online Bunker owners can call Agent 14 and get 1.5x Research Speed while completing a Research mission.

A brand new stock of GTA Online showroom cars has arrived today (April 6 to April 12)

Podium - CascoPrize Ride - Comet Safari (Top 3 in LS Car Meet Races, 3 days in row)Luxury Showcase - Furia, StrombergSimeon Showroom - Nightshark, Dominator GTX, GB200, Virtue, Savestra#GTAOnline https://t.co/fgglTueghv

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

  • HVY Nightshark
  • Ocelot Virtue
  • Annis Savestra
  • Vapid GB200
  • Vapid Dominator GTX

Luxury Autos Showroom

  • Ocelot Stromberg
  • Grotti Furia

Podium Vehicle

  • Lampadati Casco

Prize Ride

  • Pfister Comet Safari

Available Time Trials this week

  • HSW Time Trial – Pacific Bluffs
  • Time Trial – Elysian Island II
  • RC Time Trial – Power Station II

HSW Test Ride (Xbox Series X/S and PS5 consoles)

  • Imponte Arbiter GT

New Test Track Vehicles for the week

  • Ocelot Ardent
  • Vapid Dominator ASP
  • Pfister Comet S2

Players should note that the Ocelot Virtue can be purchased from both the Premium Deluxe Motorsport as well as the Legendary Motorsport in-game websites.

A list of new weekly discounts from April 6 to April 12

Discounts#GTAOnline https://t.co/WVof6kuwqt

30% off

  • Bunkers
  • Bunkers’ Upgrades and Modifications
  • Mobile Operations Centre (MOC)
  • MOCs Upgrades and Modifications

30% off on vehicles

  • Grotti Furia ($1,918,000 - $1,438,500)
  • Ocelot Ardent ($805,000)
  • HVY Nightshark ($871,500)

While it may not be the best weekly update so far, it’s still good to see the Annis 300R returning to the game. Furthermore, players can use the popular GTA Online glitch to complete the Shooting Range challenge this week.

