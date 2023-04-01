5 best weapons in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

Surviving in the intensely competitive world of GTA Online is tough, and one needs to be well-prepared to face various challenges; such an environment ensures that weapons have a purpose to serve. Over the course of this title's life cycle, fans have been introduced to a plethora of firearms. While some of them, like the Navy Revolver, are grounded in reality, others are not. The Railgun is an example of the latter and belongs to a distant future.

Sorting through GTA Online's never-ending arsenal of weapons can be quite hectic at times for veterans and beginners alike. To simplify that task, this article will put forth five of the best weapons that gamers can use after The Last Dose update.

Railgun and 4 of the best weapons in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

1) Navy Revolver

The Navy Revolver is a secret weapon in GTA Online added with the Diamond Casino Heist update in 2019. One of the best aspects of this gun is that it is completely free. At both short and long distances, the Navy Revolver can kill NPCs of all kinds with a single shot.

Players can get the Navy Revolver in GTA Online by completing a simple quest and also earn over $50,000 in the process. Moreover, the game rewards $200,000 for the first 50 NPC kills acquired with this handgun.

Like most weapons, this one comes with a few flaws. For instance, it comes with a low clip capacity and a relatively long reload sequence.

2) Railgun

The Railgun is one of the oldest and most popular guns in GTA Online. It was added to the game in 2014, with the game's release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. The Railgun is Rockstar Games' iteration of a futuristic shotgun that shoots kinetic energy penetrator rounds.

It has a fire rate that is, unfortunately, on the slower side, akin to most shotguns. However, it takes significantly less time to kill multiple NPCs and destroy vehicles. While it usually costs $657,000 when one tries to get the item from the Gun Van, players can also obtain the Railgun in GTA Online for free.

3) Widowmaker

The Widowmaker is one of the best weapons in GTA Online and was added in 2019 with the Arena War update. It has a sizeable magazine capacity and shoots beams of lasers that rip through enemies and vehicles in no time. Players can own the Widowmaker for a price of $449,000 from the Agency Armory. It is also frequently available in the Gun Van.

While at first glance the Widowmaker seems like a futuristic weapon, it is just a reskin of the Minigun, performing almost exactly the same. Since it continuously shoots laser beams, players must be careful not to waste ammunition.

4) Unholy Hellbringer

The Unholy Hellbringer is one of the top high-tech weapons in GTA Online. Like the Widowmaker, it was also added to the game in 2019 with the Arena War update. The Unholy Hellbringer is Rockstar Games' futuristic iteration of the Light Machine Gun (LMG) that shoots laser beams.

This weapon has a sizeable magazine capacity of 9,999, a great firing rate, and takes about one to two shots to eliminate enemies of all kinds. The Hellbringer is also fairly useful against various types of vehicles. Players can get this weapon for $449,000 from the Agency Armory or from the Gun Van whenever it is available.

5) Heavy Shotgun

The Heavy Shotgun was added to the game in 2014 with the Last Team Standing update. It is one of the best shotguns for close combat and can kill an NPC with one or two shots at short range. Players can get this weapon from any Ammu-Nation outlet for $13,550.

While the base magazine's capacity is pretty low, it can be extended by purchasing an upgrade. Also, the Heavy Shotgun's reload time is relatively quick, making it very useful in combat. Fortunately, unlike most of its peers, this shotgun is effective at longer ranges as well, in which case it takes just a few extra shots to kill enemies at a distance.

