5 best weapons in GTA Online, ranked

GTA Online lets players do all sorts of criminal activities that they shouldn't do in real life, and also provides them with the best weapons to do the same. From melee gear to AK-47s, gamers can use weaponry inspired by real-life models and also those that look straight out of sci-fi movies.

Players need the best weapons to take down griefers and generally to cause havoc in the online world. This article will list five best guns that players should acquire in GTA Online, ranked based on performance.

GTA Online has some amazing weapons available for players

5) Heavy Rifle

The Heavy Rifle's design is based on a real-life FN SCAR and is manufactured in-game by Vom Feuer. It costs GTA$450,000 and players can buy it through Ammu-Nation. This gun outperforms the Assault Rifle, Compact Rifle, and Carbine Rifle when it comes to overall performance.

Its higher damage levels per shot make it one of the best weapons to use when engaging in close encounters. The Heavy Rifle's extended clip (60 rounds) costs $57,500, the Scope costs $32,500, the Grip costs $10,050, and the Suppressor costs $52,500.

4) Heavy Sniper MK II

The Heavy Sniper MK II is one of the best snipers in the game. It's even better than the recently released Precision Rifle, which is far from satisfactory. It costs GTA$165,375 and players need to buy the standard version for $38,150 and have it upgraded to the MK II version at the Weapon Workshop.

The Heavy Sniper MKII design is based on the Barrett XM500, Serbu BFG 50A, and the DSR-50. The MKII variant lets players get a one-hit kill on armored targets. The upgrades include Incendiary rounds that cost $59,275, Armor Piercing rounds that cost $76,100, and Explosive rounds that cost $115,450.

3) Combat MG

For a light machine gun, the Combat MG impresses by dealing a lot of damage. It can shoot down almost any aircraft or chopper thanks to its longer range. The gun's default magazine has 100 rounds, and an Extended clip adds 200 more. No other upgrades are available for the gun apart from the Grip and Scope.

The Combat MG costs GTA$14,800 and players can purchase it after they reach Rank 80 in the game. The gun has a slow reload speed but a lighter recoil compared to other MGs.

2) Up-n-Atomizer

The Up-n-Atomizer is one of the best weapons to use against griefers and rivals in GTA Online. The pistol-sized gun fires a yellow pulse from its coil, which explodes once it makes contact with the target or any surface. The resulting explosion is powerful enough to disorient even chopper pilots.

Most griefers use an Oppressor MKII, a flying motorcycle, to harass players, and this gun is effective enough to take them down, quite literally, from their rides. It costs GTA$399,000 and has no upgrades or add-ons, but there are several skins available. The damage rate is one of the highest among all the guns present in the game.

1) Service Carbine

The Service Carbine's damage per shot rate is only less than the Assault Rifle MKII and the Military Rifle's, and a lot higher than all the other rifles. The fire rate is also quite impressive at 480 rounds per minute. This gun has a record of taking down players in just 1.125 seconds.

The Service Carbine costs GTA$370,000 and players can also unlock it by collecting five components (Barrel, Magazine, Receiver, Scope, and Sights). These components can be found at 10 crime scene locations. The upgrades include an Extended Clip that costs $9,950 and a Suppressor that costs $12,500.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes