Where to find the Heavy Sniper in GTA Online

The Heavy Sniper is a very reliable weapon in GTA Online, which is why players should keep one in stock.

Unless a player is ranked past level 99, they will be taken out with a carefully placed shot. Heavy Snipers deal a lot of damage with their .50 BMG cartridges. Whether it's a person or a vehicle, these bullets will certainly leave their mark. For this reason, only a select few players can use this rifle.

There are several reasons to own the Heavy Sniper. It's great for long range attacks, can blast away most enemies, and will explode most vehicles on contact. However, GTA Online just doesn't give that away that easily. Players must prove themselves worthy if they want to carry one in their arsenal.

How to find the Heavy Sniper in GTA Online

Unlike most weapons in the game, players can't just buy the Heavy Sniper right away. It requires a lot of skill and patience in order to get one. They are normally hard to find, but they are definitely worth the effort.

Basic requirements

The Heavy Sniper is a very powerful weapon in GTA Online. As a result, its availability is rather limited. The players just aren't going to find it lying around. What they need to do is meet a few requirements.

The most effective method involves ranking up fast with reputation points. These can be earned by completing missions in GTA Online. Rank 90 players will be allowed to purchase Heavy Snipers at local Ammu-Nations. The current selling price is $38,150, which makes it relatively affordable.

Players can also find the weapon in a personal hangar or yacht. However, those properties are worth millions of dollars, which makes them difficult to obtain.

Heavy Snipers are very effective weapons

As previously mentioned, these weapons will eliminate most targets with a single bullet. It's the second most powerful bullet weapon in the entire game. To put it into perspective, players can destroy a helicopter with two hits to the tail rotor.

GTA Online players can also convert it to the Heavy Sniper MK II, which is a more powerful version. To get MK II weapon upgrades, players need to buy the following properties:

Bunker

Mobile Operations Center

Weapon and Vehicle Workshop

Of course, this particular method is very expensive. Players can always just stick with the standard rifle instead. It's more than strong enough to do the job.

