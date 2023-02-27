Top 5 high-tech weapons in GTA Online in 2023, ranked

Weapons are an integral part of any GTA game. They are the instruments of crime and symbols of power to the wielders and their adversaries. While the popular series started out with an arsenal from the real world, we have seen Rockstar Games' artistic take on arms in more recent times.

GTA Online is home to some of the most outlandish and deadly weapons of mass destruction. Players have a lot to choose from when they are gearing up for battle. To assist them in this specific need, we will be ranking five of the most high-end weapons in the game that they can choose from.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Widowmaker, Unholy Hellbringer, and more are some of the most high-tech weapons in GTA Online

5) Up-n-Atomizer

The Up-n-Atomizer is a compact hand-held pistol designed to blow things away with energy pulses. No ammunition is required to load this concept alien pistol.

There is minimal damage to any NPC or vehicle who gets hit with it. They won't die or get destroyed, but will just be thrown a few feet away instead.

It can be acquired from the Agency Armory for $399,000 or from the roaming Gun Van this week (February 23-March 1, 2023) with a 30% discount on its usual price in GTA Online.

4) Unholy Hellbringer

The Unholy Hellbringer is another take from Rockstar Games on a futuristic Light Machine Gun (LMG). It was added to the game through the Arena Wars update back on January 8, 2019.

It is a powerful ray gun that takes a couple of shots to destroy vehicles and about a shot or two to kill an NPC in the game. Its firing rate is decent, but a little slower than the weapons present further down this list.

The Unholy Hellbringer can be acquired from the Agency Armory for $449,000. From February 16 through February 22, 2023, it was also available in the Gun Van.

3) Minigun

The Minigun has been a mainstay in the popular franchise, having made its debut in the timeless classic, GTA Vice City. Based on the real-life Minigun M134, it has a super fast firing rate of 2000 to 6000 rounds per minute and takes seconds to destroy vehicles and NPCs in the game.

The Minigun can be bought for a measly $15,000 in GTA Online from any Ammu-Nation store across Los Santos and Blaine County. It is one of the only two weapons on this list to be available in the Story Mode as well.

2) Railgun

The Railgun was introduced to Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online with the 2014 release of the game on next generation consoles and PCs. There have been many iterations of this weapon over time.

The fire rate is a little slower, comparable to that of a standard shotgun. However, it takes fewer bullets to destroy vehicles. The original Railgun one-shot's NPCs in the game, however, the recently introduced version can take a shot or two for this purpose.

This weapon can be bought from the Gun Van for $730,000 and is off by 10% through March 1, 2023. GTA + members get a special 20% off on its purchase.

1) Widowmaker

The Widowmaker is a more fancy iteration of the Minigun in GTA Online. It is a futuristic take and shoots laser beams to decimate those who stand in its way.

Performance-wise, it is almost exactly as powerful as the Minigun. The fresh and futuristic design of this weapon gives it an extra edge, propelling it to the top spot on this list.

The Widowmaker can be purchased from the Agency Armory for $449,000 and has a 10% discount on its regular pricing in the moving Gun Van through March 1, 2023. However, there is a 20% discount for those who have the GTA + membership.

The weapons showcased here give testimony to Rockstar Games' creative capabilities in every department that makes any Grand Theft Auto title great.

Poll : 0 votes